State Police Calls: DUI’s, Terroristic Threats, Theft

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

DUI in Clarion Township

Around 4:41 p.m. on October 4, Clarion-based State Police arrested a known 49-year-old Knox man for operating a 2012 Toyota Tundra on Carney Road near Deer Run Road in Clarion Township while under the influence.

The name of the driver was not released.

DUI in Highland Township

Around 2:40 a.m. on October 4, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Jeep Cherokee on Miola Road near McCleary Road in Highland Township, Clarion County.

Police say the driver, identified as a 19-year-old Tionesta man, was subsequently arrested for underage DUI.

The name of the driver was not released.

Terroristic Threats in Monroe Township

Around 9:18 p.m. on October 3, Clarion-based State Police were notified of a neighbor dispute at a location on 2nd Avenue in Monroe Township.

Police say upon their arrival, it was discovered there was a fight involving multiple individuals over dog food.

According to police, a known 32-year-old Knox woman and a known 16-year-old male from Clarion were arrested, and a known 27-year-old Clarion man was listed as a victim in the incident.

The investigation is ongoing.

The names of the individuals involved were not released.

Theft in Green Township

Marienville-based State Police say sometime between September 7 and September 28, an electric meter was stolen from a camp on Davis Road in Green Township.

The meter, which belonged to Central Electric Co-Op, is valued at $100.00.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Marienville-based State Police at 814-927-5253.

