Strattanville Man Accused of Raping Child Sentenced to Up to Two Years in Jail

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Strattanville man who was accused of repeatedly raping a young girl received a sentence on Wednesday of up to two years in jail.

Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton on Wednesday, October 7, sentenced 33-year-old Ricky Glenn Wright to serve a minimum of three months up to a maximum of two years less one day confinement on one first-degree misdemeanor count of indecent exposure and a consecutive sentence of five years of probation on one first-degree misdemeanor count of corruption of minors.

He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim, to undergo sex offender counseling, and to pay restitution in the amount of $3,091.00 to the Pennsylvania State Police Erie Crime Lab.

Wright previously stood for a sentencing hearing in front of Judge Seidle-Patton on September 23.

At that time Wright’s counsel, Clarion County Public Defender Jacob Roberts, made a motion to continue the sentencing hearing to have additional time to review a victim impact statement that was received earlier in the day on September 23.

Judge Seidle-Patton granted the motion and stated she would also like additional time to review the case due to concerns regarding the plea agreement.

Wright pleaded guilty to indecent exposure and corruption of minors on Wednesday, August 26.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Rape of Child, Felony 1

– Statutory Sexual Assault: 11 Years Older, Felony 1

– Involuntary Deviate Sexual Intercourse With Child, Felony 1

– Sexual Assault, Felony 2

– Aggravated Indecent Assault – Comp. Less Than 13 Years Old, Felony 2

– Corruption Of Minors – Defendant Age 18 or Above, Felony 3

– Indecent Assault Person Less than 13 Years of Age, Misdemeanor 1

– Endangering Welfare of Children – Parent/Guardian/Other Commits Offense, Misdemeanor 1

During the October sentencing hearing, District Attorney Drew Welsh noted that the case has been ongoing for quite some time, with the plea agreement under consideration. He stated that after speaking with the victim and the victim’s family, he had very serious concerns about the victim being able to testify in court.

According to Welsh, the victim has struggled with mental health issues, and he believed the victim would “do poorly under cross examination,” in court due to the victim’s condition. He also noted there were serious concerns about the victim’s mental health and well-being if she had to testify.

Two of the victim’s family members, the victim’s mother and the victim’s grandmother, also spoke during the hearing, stating they did not believe the victim would be able to handle testifying in court.

“It’s a terrible situation,” Welsh noted. “I don’t think anyone in this courtroom is entirely satisfied with the situation.”

Judge Seidle-Patton thanked the victim’s family members for attending the hearing and sharing their perspective. She went on to state that both the prosecution and defense had put a lot of time into the plea agreement and came to the conclusion it was for the best for all of the involved parties.

“It’s a difficult decision, whether to have a young child testify,” Seidle-Patton noted.

Wright’s counsel, Clarion County Public Defender Jacob Roberts, asked the court to remember that while there were more serious charges filed against Wright, he should only be sentenced based on the charges on which he entered a guilty plea.

Roberts also argued that with no prior criminal history and no violations while out on bail, Wright should be sentenced to probation.

Welsh then came forward to ask for a period of incarceration at the top of the standard guideline range, stating while the judge would be bound by the standard guidelines on the two offenses, that should not minimize the effect the crime had on the victim and the victim’s family, as reported in the victim impact statements.

Seidle-Patton said she had given the case a great deal of consideration before coming to her decision, particularly in regard to the seriousness of indecent exposure to a young child and the effect it had on the victim. She then noted that she believed a period of incarceration followed by a long period of supervision best suited the offenses.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint filed by Trooper Katherine Berggren, of PSP Clarion, a known young girl participated in a Forensic Interview at Western PA Cares for Kids on Monday, June 3. The victim disclosed being physically and sexually accosted by Ricky Glenn Wright.

The victim utilized anatomically correct dolls and pictures to accurately portray Wright’s actions.

According to the complaint, the victim was subjected to unwanted physical touching by Wright, as well as sexual assault multiple times between April 24 and May 12 in a Clarion Township residence.

The complaint states that Wright participated in an interview during which time he denied any allegations of any form of abuse toward the victim.

Based on the investigation, Wright was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 8:00 p.m. on Friday, June 14.

EDITOR’S NOTE #1: Extreme graphic details were not included due to the sexual nature of the alleged crime.

EDITOR’S NOTE #2: Additional details were omitted to help protect the identity of the victim.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.