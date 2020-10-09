A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day – Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.