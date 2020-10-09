 

7-Day Weather Forecast for Clarion County

Friday, October 9, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Joanne Bauer

A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Sunny, with a high near 70. Calm wind becoming southwest around 6 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 53. South wind around 6 mph.

Saturday – A slight chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 76. Southwest wind 6 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Saturday Night – A slight chance of showers before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 55. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm in the evening. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Sunday – A chance of showers after 3pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 72. Calm wind becoming southeast around 5 mph in the afternoon. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 56. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Columbus Day – Showers likely, mainly after 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday Night – Showers likely, mainly before 3am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 53. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 9am. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 46.

Thursday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 67.


