Central Clarion, Karns City to Duke It Out on Explore TV Game of the Week

Friday, October 9, 2020 @ 09:10 AM

Posted by exploreClarion

clarion-kcKARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues tonight as the Central Clarion Wildcats visit the Karns City Gremlins and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

(Photo (left) by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. Photo (right) by Kyle Yates Photography.)

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

Central Clarion at Karns City

Central Clarion squares off against Karns City in a fight for second place in the Large School South Division. Last week, Central Clarion defeated DuBois via a close 15-7 decision. Central Clarion struggled to get their offense going in the win, but their high-flying offense will look to bounce back against a Karns City team who had trouble containing Brookville’s passing attack. The Gremlins pounded Punxsutawney last week, getting revenge for their loss to Brookville. Karns City will look to use their mature front five to carve holes to jumpstart their strong running game.

One Thing to Watch: The game promises to be a clash of styles, where Central Clarion’s strong passing game contrasts Karns City’s powerful rushing attack. If Karns City can dominate the line of scrimmage with their veteran line, the Gremlins could produce multiple long drives, scoring points while keeping Central Clarion’s offense off of the field.

