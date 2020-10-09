Central Clarion, Karns City to Duke It Out on Explore TV Game of the Week

KARNS CITY, Pa. (EYT) – The Kerle Tire Company Game of the Week continues tonight as the Central Clarion Wildcats visit the Karns City Gremlins and all of the action can be seen and heard live on ExploreTV and ExploreRadio. Live streaming video of the game is brought to you by Redbank Chevrolet and Dubrook.

(Photo (left) by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography. Photo (right) by Kyle Yates Photography.)

Airtime for the Kerle Tire Pregame Show is at 6:30 p.m. with Mike Kalinowski and Dave Katis. Kickoff is set for 7:00 p.m.

Both the audio feed and the video feed can be found at exploreClarion.com, exploreJeffersonPA.com, explore814.com, and D9Sports.com.

Video production is being provided by SFBN.

ABOUT THE GAME

Central Clarion at Karns City

Central Clarion squares off against Karns City in a fight for second place in the Large School South Division. Last week, Central Clarion defeated DuBois via a close 15-7 decision. Central Clarion struggled to get their offense going in the win, but their high-flying offense will look to bounce back against a Karns City team who had trouble containing Brookville’s passing attack. The Gremlins pounded Punxsutawney last week, getting revenge for their loss to Brookville. Karns City will look to use their mature front five to carve holes to jumpstart their strong running game.

One Thing to Watch: The game promises to be a clash of styles, where Central Clarion’s strong passing game contrasts Karns City’s powerful rushing attack. If Karns City can dominate the line of scrimmage with their veteran line, the Gremlins could produce multiple long drives, scoring points while keeping Central Clarion’s offense off of the field.

The following local sponsors have signed on to make this year’s Kerle Tire Game of the Week possible:

KERLE TIRE COMPANY

REDBANK CHEVROLET

DUBROOK

BAUER TRUCK REPAIR

SWEET BASIL

CCC BANK

ERIC SHICK INSURANCE

FUN BANK

LAUREL EYE CLINIC

ALL-AMERICAN AWARDS & ENGRAVING

ALLEGHENY GRILLE

CLARION FOREST VNA

SWEET BASIL

NEXT STEP THERAPY

CARRIER INSURANCE

J&J FEEDS & NEEDS AND J&J TRAILER SALES

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

CLARION FORD

MCMILLEN’S CARPET OUTLET

ALL SEASONS TEMPORARIES

CLARION HOSPITAL/BHS

GATESMAN AUTOBODY

SIMPLY SKIN MEDICAL SPA

FALLER’S FURNITURE

S&W AUTOBODY

OCHS LUMBER

JANNEY, The Clarion Office

KAHLE’S KITCHENS

TIONESTA BUILDERS

LUTON’S PLUMBING AND HEATING

HAGER PAVING

ZACHERL MOTORS

MV PROPERTY CARE

RIVERHILL AUTOMOTIVE

Sugar Tree Boutique

TRI-COUNTY HOMES

C&A TREES

COUSIN BASILS

THE SUGAR TREE

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.