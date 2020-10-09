Clarion County Emergency Service Organizations to Receive Nearly $328k in State COVID-19 Funding

HARRISBURG, Pa.– Clarion County will be receiving $327,601 in state grant funding to offset expenses related to COVID-19.

Governor Tom Wolf announced that the Office of State Fire Commissioner (OSFC) will be awarding $50 million worth of grant funding to fire, rescue, and EMS across the commonwealth to offset expenses related to COVID-19.

Local recipients include the following:

Clarion County

Callensburg Licking Twp VFC $22,877

Clarion Fire and Hose Co No 1 $22,877

East Brady Volunteer Fire Dept $23,151

Farmington Township Volunteer Fire Company $22,603

Hawthorn Area Volunteer Fire Department $22,603

Knox Volunteer Fire Company $23,425

Limestone Township Volunteer Fire Company $22,603

New Bethlehem Fire Co 1 $22,877

Rimersburg Hose Company, Inc. $22,603

Shippenville/Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department $11,094

Sligo Volunteer Fire Department $22,740

St Petersburg Volunteer Fire Co $22,603

Strattanville VFD $11,094

Washington Twp VFD $22,603

Shippenville Elk Township Volunteer Fire Department $5,856

East Brady Area Ambulance Service Inc $10,994

Southern Clarion County Volunteer Ambulance $15,048

Forest County

Marienville Volunteer Fire Company Inc. $11,094

Tionesta Volunteer Fire Department $23,425

West Hickory Volunteer Fire Department $22,740

Tionesta Ambulance Service, Inc. $11,225

“Our fire, rescue and EMS are the first responders often on the front-lines of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Gov. Wolf said. “All these professionals – some working as volunteers – give selflessly to support neighbors and communities. These CARES Act grants can assist in supporting them and their ongoing efforts to keep their neighbors and communities protected and safe.”

“Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, our office has remained open to provide the necessary resources that our fire service and EMS personnel need to fulfill a critical public safety role throughout the Commonwealth,” said Fire Commissioner Bruce Trego. “Departments have been exceptionally patient during this process, as our office has worked through changing federal guidance dictating how these dollars can be spent.”

The purpose of this funding is to provide some much-needed financial assistance to first responders who have found it difficult to keep their operations running due to COVID-19. Of the $50 million in funding set aside for this new program, $44 million will be made available to fire and rescue companies and the remaining $6 million will go to EMS companies.

As stated in Act 26, the money must be used for operational and equipment expenses. Eligible expenses include:

Operational Expenses – such as but not limited to: Utilities Insurance Apparatus Repairs/Fuel Personal Protective Equipment Lost Revenues due to Pandemic Restrictions

Expenses for cleaning, sanitizing, and disinfecting of equipment and property or other expenses incurred to prevent the spread of communicable illnesses.

Program funds must be utilized for eligible expenses initiated on or after March 6, 2020 and completed on or before December 30, 2020 to be considered as eligible for this grant program.

Grant recipients should expect to receive further communication from OSFC in the coming weeks. A full list of fire companies receiving grant awards, along with the recently updated federal guidance, can be reviewed online by visiting OSFC’s website.

