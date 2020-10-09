Clarion County Recipe of the Day: White Chocolate Cranberry Blondies

Enjoy a heavenly bite of these white chocolate cranberry blondies!

Ingredients

3/4 cup butter, cubed

1-1/2 cups packed light brown sugar



2 large eggs, room temperature3/4 teaspoon vanilla extract2-1/4 cups all-purpose flour1-1/2 teaspoons baking powder1/4 teaspoon salt1/8 teaspoon ground cinnamon1/2 cup dried cranberries6 ounces white baking chocolate, coarsely chopped

FROSTING:

1 package (8 ounces) cream cheese, softened

1 cup confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon grated orange zest, optional

6 ounces white baking chocolate, melted

1/2 cup dried cranberries, chopped

Directions

-Preheat oven to 350°. In a large microwave-safe bowl, melt the butter; stir in the brown sugar. Cool slightly.

-Add eggs, 1 egg at a time, beating well after each addition. Beat in vanilla. In another bowl, whisk together flour, baking powder, salt and cinnamon; stir into butter mixture. Stir in cranberries and chopped chocolate (batter will be thick). Spread into a greased 13×9-in. pan.

-Bake until golden brown and a toothpick inserted in center comes out clean (do not overbake), 18-21 minutes. Cool completely on a wire rack.

-For frosting, beat cream cheese, confectioners’ sugar and, if desired, orange zest until smooth. Gradually beat in half of the melted white chocolate; spread over blondies. Sprinkle with cranberries; drizzle with remaining melted chocolate.

-Cut into triangles. Store in an airtight container in the refrigerator.

Do you want to have your recipe featured as the Clarion County Recipe of the day? If the answer is yes, the process is quick and easy! Simply email your recipe to news@exploreclarion.com with “Clarion County Recipe of the Day” as the subject. Also, we’d love for you to include a fun picture of the dish you’re sharing. Make your recipe famous today!

