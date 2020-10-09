Crowds Greet Lara Trump in Oil City

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – Lara Trump and the bright pink Women for Trump bus made a stop in Oil City late Thursday afternoon.

(Photos by Mark Hutchinson)

Lara Trump, wife of the president’s son Eric, made a campaign stop in front of the Venango County Republican headquarters on Seneca Street while traveling through western Pennsylvania.

She was greeted by a crowd of local supporters, sporting Trump gear and waiving signs in support of President Donald Trump’s reelection campaign.

The visit was originally scheduled to take place at 2 p.m., but was delayed, with the bus arriving around 4:00 p.m. However, the crowds of supporters remained, awaiting the event with anticipation.

One lane of Seneca Street was blocked to traffic to accommodate the stop, which included heavy security and a very visible law enforcement presence. Oil City Police were assisted by Franklin Police and representatives of the Venango County Sheriff’s Office.

While the majority of the crowd was made up of Trump supporters, the opposition was also in attendance, with a group of nominee Joe Biden’s supporters carrying signs across the street from the event.

The bus was greeted not only by the visible support of the crowd in attendance, but also with patriotic music playing at the Republican headquarters, as well as chants of “four more years.”

Those in attendance also included State Senator Scott Hutchinson and Venango County Commissioner Sam Breene.

