 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Debra Lee Yates

Friday, October 9, 2020 @ 05:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Debra Lee Yates, 64, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, October 7, 2020 at Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on June 29, 1956 in Brookville the daughter of Mary Evelyn (Bish) Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Smith, of New Bethlehem, her husband, Richard H. Yates, of New Bethlehem, two sons, Corey S. Yates, of Hawthorne, Florida and Shane A. Yates and his wife, Gina, of Distant, six grandchildren, Ricky, Christopher, Kaylee, Natalie, Gwen and Maya, a brother, Jeff Anthony, of New Bethlehem and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Rickie “Tyrone” Anthony.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The arrangements are being handled by the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.