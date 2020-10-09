Debra Lee Yates, 64, of New Bethlehem, died Thursday evening, October 7, 2020 at Allegheny Hospital in Pittsburgh.

She was born on June 29, 1956 in Brookville the daughter of Mary Evelyn (Bish) Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Evelyn Smith, of New Bethlehem, her husband, Richard H. Yates, of New Bethlehem, two sons, Corey S. Yates, of Hawthorne, Florida and Shane A. Yates and his wife, Gina, of Distant, six grandchildren, Ricky, Christopher, Kaylee, Natalie, Gwen and Maya, a brother, Jeff Anthony, of New Bethlehem and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a brother, Rickie “Tyrone” Anthony.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.alcornfuneralhome.com.

The arrangements are being handled by the Alcorn Funeral Home in Hawthorn.

