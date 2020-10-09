Featured Local Job: Assembly and Fabrication

Beverage Air is hiring for immediate needs in Brookville!

Beverage Air is seeking great minds and enthusiastic employees to work in Assembly, day shift only, and Fabrication, both day and night shifts.

Awesome benefits package and starting pay rates of $11.08 to $13.10, depending on position. After the 90-day probationary period, regular pay increases, holiday and vacation pay, 401k savings plan, and more. There are many opportunities for advancement!

Applications are being accepted both on the website and at their site in Brookville.

https://beverage-air.com/application/

