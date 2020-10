Hearing for Clarion Man Caught Driving Vehicle With Stolen Registration Plate for Tuesday

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – A Clarion man who was reportedly caught operating a vehicle with a stolen registration plate is due in court on Tuesday.

Court documents indicate 50-year-old Jesse Lee Armstrong is scheduled to stand for a preliminary hearing in front of Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, October 13, on the following charges:

– Theft Property Lost Etc By Mistake, Misdemeanor 3

– Receiving Stolen Property, Misdemeanor 3



– Fraudulent Use/Removal Of Registration Plate, Summary– Register Without Certification, Summary– Transfer Ownership / Duty Of Transferee, Summary– Fail To Carry Registration, Summary– Obscured Plates – Prevent Reading at Reasonable Distance, Summary– Fail to Notify Change in Address, Summary– Operate Vehicle Without Required Financial Responsibility, Summary– Obstructed Window, Summary– Fail to use safety belt – driver and front seat occupant, Summary– Operate Vehicle Without Valid Inspection, Summary

The charges stem from a traffic stop in Clarion Borough in July.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, on July 25, Trooper Doverspike, of the Clarion-based State Police, observed a vehicle traveling on Main Street in Clarion Borough with no inspection sticker. Trooper Doverspike then initiated a traffic stop on the vehicle.

According to the complaint, the driver, identified as Jesse Armstrong, stated he worked for an inspection station and needed to test drive the vehicle. However, a check of the license plate found it had been reported as stolen.

According to the complaint, when questioned about the license plate, Armstrong stated he found it in an old garage that he had recently purchased He stated that he put it on the vehicle because he wanted to drive it and wanted it to have a plate, so it wouldn’t “stick out to police.”

The charges were filed against Armstrong through Magisterial District Judge Duane L. Quinn’s office on Friday, August 21.

