Hearing for Timblin Man Charged With Threatening ‘to Kill’ Woman Continued

JEFFERSON CO., Pa. (EYT) – A hearing for a Timblin man who allegedly held a woman in her home and threatened “to kill” her was continued on Thursday.

Court documents indicate a hearing for 39-year-old Jesse Don Scott set for October 8 was continued and is scheduled to resume at 11:15 a.m. on Wednesday, October 14.

Scott faces the following charges:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1



– Terroristic Threats With Intent To Terrorize Another, Misdemeanor 1– Unlawful Restraint/ Serious Bodily Injury, Misdemeanor 1– Harassment – Communicate Lewd, Threatening, Etc. Language, Misdemeanor 3

He remains lodged in the Jefferson County Jail on $30,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from an incident in Bell Township in late September.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 1:57 p.m. on September 22, Punxsutawney-based State Police responded to a location on Cloe Church Street in Bell Township, Jefferson County, for a report of a disturbance involving Jesse Don Scott who had reportedly climbed through the window of a residence and was refusing to leave.

The caller, a known female victim, reported that “Scott had threatened to kill her” and said she was in fear for her life, the complaint states.

According to the complaint, at the scene, Scott was located on the porch of the residence, and the victim was located in the neighbor’s driveway. Scott reportedly told police he did enter the residence through a second-floor bedroom window to talk to the victim.

The victim told police she was hiding in the residence with the doors locked in the hope that Scott would not hear her and would go away. She stated she feared for her safety and said Scott entered the upstairs bedroom window and followed her downstairs to the living room.

The victim went on to report Scott prevented her from leaving the residence by blocking her path to the exit and making her feel like she couldn’t leave. She said when she would try to leave, Scott would sit her back down on the couch. She also reported that when she confronted him about drugs she had recently found in her residence, Scott became “enraged” when she said she threw the drugs away. He then allegedly stated he was going to kill her and refused to leave the residence, according to the complaint.

When Scott went to turn off the television, the victim was able to escape the residence and contact police.

The charges were filed against Scott through Magisterial District Judge Jacqueline J. Mizerock’s office on September 22.

