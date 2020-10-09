Margaret E. “Peg” Campbell, 79, formerly of Tarentum and Natrona Heights, passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 at Platinum Ridge Nursing Home, Brackenridge.

She was born November 16, 1940 in Franklin, PA to the late Lewis and Ruth (Mong) McClimans.

Peg lived most of her life in Tarentum and the past six years in Natrona Heights. She was a homemaker and also worked a number of years for General Cleaning Services in Pittsburgh.

Peg was of the Presbyterian faith and a graduate of Rocky Grove High School. She was an avid Pittsburgh Pirate fan. Peg especially enjoyed her pet dogs, doing word search books and spending time with her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include her children, Jeffrey A. (Jody) Campbell, of Brackenridge and Shelle L. Campbell and fiancé John Bishop, of Latrobe; grandchildren Nathan (Brittany), Ali (Mike), Jeffrey and Tyler; great grandchildren Levi, Wyatt, Dane and Cole. Also surviving are her siblings Robert (JoAnn) McClimans and Jane (William) Karns, both of Franklin, PA.

Besides her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Charles Campbell and a brother John McClimans.

A Private memorial service was held on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at 10 AM in Duster Funeral Home, Inc. 347 E 10th Ave, Tarentum, 724-224-1526 with Dr. Rev. Dan Muttart, Pastor of Natrona Heights Presbyterian Church, officiating. Burial was in Mt. Airy Cemetery, Natrona Heights.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting dusterfh.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.