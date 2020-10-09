Marilyn Ruth Stuck

Marilyn Ruth (Biltz) Stuck, 85, of Seneca, died early Thursday morning, October 8, 2020 at UPMC Northwest in Seneca, surrounded by her loving family.

She was born in Oil City on October 28, 1934 to the late Donald Eugene and Ruth Lucile (Rogers) Biltz.

She was a 1953 graduate of Oil City High School.

Mrs. Stuck was a former charter member of the International Order of the Rainbow for Girls, a Masonic youth service organization. She was a longtime member of Good Hope Lutheran Church in Oil City.

Marilyn enjoyed going camping in her R.V., baking, and the companionship of her dogs and cats.

In her earlier years, Marilyn worked for The Derrick newspaper, as well as Brody’s and Welker-Maxwell department stores in Oil City. Then for many years, she, along with her husband, owned and operated Stuck Enterprises, Inc., a commercial janitorial company that serviced northwest Pennsylvania.

She was married in Westville, New York on June 7, 1953 to Donald E. Stuck, and he preceded her in death on February 27, 2001.

She is survived by her daughter, Deborah Machen and her husband Kenneth of Seneca; a granddaughter, whom she raised, Amy Paddock and her fiancé Brian Stine of Seneca; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Russell Keith Biltz and Donald Eugene Biltz, Jr.

A visitation for friends and family will be held Saturday (Oct. 10) from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. in Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rte. 257 in Seneca, Cranberry Township. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home Saturday (Oct. 10) at 2 p.m. with Rev. J. Michael Parsh, associate pastor of Good Hope Lutheran Church, officiating. Interment will be in Brandon Cemetery in Cranberry.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Venango County Humane Society, 286 South Main St., Seneca, PA 16346.

To express online condolences to Marilyn’s family, please visit www.hilebest.com.

