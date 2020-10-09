Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,380 New Cases Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 9, that there were 1,380 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 169,308.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 2 and October 8 is 211,544 with 7,805 positive cases. There were 34,228 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 8.

There are 8,308 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,999,765 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,061 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 9, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/09/20 – 1,380

10/08/20 – 1,376

10/07/20 – 1,309

10/06/20 – 1,036

10/05/20 – 672

10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 484 10 494 18 Butler 1199 23 1222 25 Clarion 150 4 154 3 Clearfield 350 3 353 7 Crawford 334 2 336 3 Elk 81 0 81 2 Forest 15 0 15 1 Indiana 819 24 843 14 Jefferson 126 0 126 3 McKean 66 0 66 2 Mercer 797 5 802 24 Venango 110 3 113 1 Warren 46 4 50 1





County Case Counts to Date