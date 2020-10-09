 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Four New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, 1,380 New Cases Statewide

Friday, October 9, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

COVID-19 Update_TwitterHARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 9, that there were 1,380 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 169,308.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 135 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 2 and October 8 is 211,544 with 7,805 positive cases. There were 34,228 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 8.

There are 8,308 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 9 new deaths reported. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 1,999,765 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,061 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 9, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/09/20 – 1,380
10/08/20 – 1,376
10/07/20 – 1,309
10/06/20 – 1,036
10/05/20 – 672
10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  484 10 494 18
Butler  1199 23 1222 25
Clarion 150 4 154 3
Clearfield  350 3 353 7
Crawford  334 2 336 3
Elk 81 0 81 2
Forest  15 0 15 1
Indiana  819 24 843 14
Jefferson  126 0 126 3
McKean  66 0 66 2
Mercer  797 5 802 24
Venango  110 3 113 1
Warren  46 4 50 1


County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 916 16733
Allegheny 13102 183280
Armstrong 494 7581
Beaver 2022 21268
Bedford 274 4774
Berks 7651 53818
Blair 844 18401
Bradford 291 8330
Bucks 9248 102720
Butler 1222 23502
Cambria 728 24956
Cameron 8 468
Carbon 496 9973
Centre 3322 30235
Chester 7247 87835
Clarion 154 3499
Clearfield 353 8311
Clinton 223 4559
Columbia 989 8752
Crawford 336 9039
Cumberland 2049 32754
Dauphin 4093 47802
Delaware 11963 115225
Elk 81 2628
Erie 1730 29747
Fayette 855 16546
Forest 15 829
Franklin 1875 22251
Fulton 57 1356
Greene 199 4653
Huntingdon 509 6650
Indiana 843 9737
Jefferson 126 3655
Juniata 200 2538
Lackawanna 2844 33793
Lancaster 8421 84636
Lawrence 602 8173
Lebanon 2265 21074
Lehigh 5901 62469
Luzerne 4305 48667
Lycoming 807 14223
McKean 66 4643
Mercer 802 12563
Mifflin 260 7153
Monroe 1852 23960
Montgomery 12703 156242
Montour 233 8091
Northampton 4737 57735
Northumberland 1249 12346
Perry 260 4379
Philadelphia 33784 292828
Pike 601 7030
Potter 35 1206
Schuylkill 1342 20338
Snyder 419 4054
Somerset 261 10962
Sullivan 15 609
Susquehanna 325 4781
Tioga 104 3720
Union 586 14758
Venango 113 4982
Warren 50 3683
Washington 1494 26698
Wayne 263 6797
Westmoreland 2680 45425
Wyoming 81 2951
York 5333 64391

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 22% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 12 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 18 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to approximately 20 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 21 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to 12 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,717 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,252 cases among employees, for a total of 28,969 at 1,002 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,548 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,220 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.