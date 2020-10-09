Police Seeking Information After Political Message Painted on Route 28 Roadway

REDBANK TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police are seeking information on an incident of criminal mischief that occurred recently on State Route 28.

According to Clarion-based State Police, sometime between 8:00 p.m. on October 7 and 8:00 a.m. on October 8, an incident of criminal mischief occurred at a location on State Route 28 near Yeany Lane in Redbank Township, Clarion County.

According to police, the incident involved a 2010 GM Acadia and a 29-year-old male victim from Punxsutawney.

Police say during the incident, unknown individuals painted “Trump 2020” in green paint on the roadway.

Anyone with information related to this incident is asked to contact Clarion-based State Police at 814-226-1710.

