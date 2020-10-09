SPONSORED: Hemporia of Clarion and DuBois Invite You to Have a Cup of CBD-Infused Coffee
Stop by Hemporia in Clarion and DuBois for a free cup of coffee with 33 mg of CBD included.
While you are at the DuBois store check out Willie’s Remedies course ground coffee and loose leaf and pyramid bag teas. Receive $10 off of your $50 purchase.
HEMP-INFUSED TEA
Willie’s Remedy infused herbal supplements combine the best of full-spectrum hemp extract with herbal infusions and tea leaves for an ensemble that really sings. Our all-natural process protects the delicate leaves and retains the delicious flavor of each botanical, while adding calm to every cup.
INFUSION STRENGTH:
Pyramid-bag teas offer 12.5 mg of hemp in each tea bag.
Loose-leaf teas are infused at a ratio of approximately 2 mg of hemp oil per 1 g of tea leaves, for approximately 10 mg of hemp oil per cup of tea.
OPTIONS:
Choose from classic loose-leaf tea or 100% biodegradable pyramid tea bags.
Loose-leaf teas are available in 3oz tins with 300 mg of hemp extract.
Pyramid-bag teas each have 16 tea bags per tin and 200 mg of hemp extract.
DOSAGE AND BREWING:
Use one tea bag per cup for loose-leaf teas, the amount of tea leaves used in the brewing process will greatly affect the average dose of hemp oil in a serving of Willie’s Remedy tea. An average serving will have approximately 10 mg of hemp oil. Willie’s Remedy teas should be brewed hot, but can be served hot or iced.
HEMP-INFUSED COFFEE
Willie’s Remedy coffee is carefully selected and roasted, then infused with organically grown, full-spectrum hemp oil from independent U.S. farmers. The result is a balancing effect to coffee’s natural lift —a perfect harmony of focus from the caffeine plus calm from the hemp.
INFUSION STRENGTH:
Coffees are infused at a ratio of approximately 1 mg of hemp oil per 1 g of coffee beans.
SIZE OPTIONS:
Coffee is available in 8 oz bags with 250 mg of hemp oil and as whole bean or freshly ground.
DOSAGE AND BREWING:
The amount of coffee grounds used in the brewing process will greatly affect the average dose of hemp oil in a serving of Willie’s Remedy coffee. An average serving will have approximately 10-15 mg of hemp oil. Hemporia recommends brewing in a French press or using a metal mesh filter.
Hemporia Clarion is located at the 800 Center along Main Street in Clarion, PA.
For more information, visit Hemporia Clarion on Facebook.
Hemporia DuBois is located at the 210 DuBois Street, DuBois, Pa.
For more information, visit Hemporia DuBois on Facebook.
