State Police Calls: Harassment, DUI

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Clarion-based State Police responded to the following calls:

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography)

Harassment in Clarion Township

Around 4:41 p.m. on October 6, Clarion-based State Police investigated a domestic violence case at a location on Fraternity Drive in Clarion Township involving a known 43-year-old Clarion man and a known 35-year-old female victim from Clarion.

Police say the man was subsequently cited for harassment.

DUI in Monroe Township

Around 10:34 p.m. on September 19, Clarion-based State Police initiated a traffic stop on a 2001 Saturn on State Route 68 near Stoney Lonesome Road in Monroe Township.

Police say the driver, identified as 52-year-old James Wolfe, of Parker, was subsequently arrested for driving under the influence.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.