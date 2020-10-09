William James Mullins Thompson, 93, of Franklin, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2020 in his home.

Born October 23, 1926, he was the son of Ardus Clair Thompson, Sr., M.D. and Louise Anne (Mullins) Thompson.

Mr. Thompson attended local schools before graduating as salutatorian from the Mercersburg Academy in the class of 1944. He graduated from Washington and Jefferson College in the class of 1948 where he was elected to Phi Beta Kappa.

Mr. Thompson served his country in the Korean War in the Army’s 1st Cavalry Division. He was employed by the Derrick Publishing Company rising to the position of Managing Editor. He also worked for the Penn Grade Crude Oil Association.

Mr. Thompson attended Hastings College of the Law in San Francisco California and graduated in 1964. He embarked on the practice of law as a second career with his admission to the Bar of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania in 1965. He practiced in the firm originally known as Gent, Daniels & Thompson and which was known as Gent, Thompson & Gent at the time of his retirement in 1990.

Mr. Thompson was married to Jane Waterbury on June 20, 1962, who survives. He also is survived by his sons George G. Thompson and Stephen B. Thompson, his daughter-in-law Wendy Shardlow Thompson, and his grandchildren Katherine L. Thompson, William W. W. Thompson, and Cyrus R. G. Thompson.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his only brother Ardus Clair Thompson, Jr.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Huff-Guthrie Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., 312 West Park St. Franklin.

There will be no visitation and the funeral will be private and held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Franklin YMCA, 111 West Park St. Franklin, PA 16323 or a charity of one’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.HuffFuneral.com.

