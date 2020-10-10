Clarview to Sponsor Sligo VFD Chicken BBQ; October’s Dinner Set for Tomorrow
SLIGO, Pa. (EYT) – In support of the Sligo Volunteer Fire Department, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and Country Springs Personal Care will sponsor their monthly chicken barbecue dinners.
(Pictured above: Sligo Volunteer Fire Department First Assistant Danny Bish, Sligo VFD Captain Mike Morris, Sligo VFD Chief Kyle Klein, Sligo VFD President Tyler Smith, and Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center Board President Barbara Barger.)
The next dinner will be held on Sunday, October 11, in front of the Sligo Fire Hall beginning at 11:00 a.m. until sold out.
Stop by and help support our local men and women as they Save, Serve & Protect!
Proudly serving the community since 1979, Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center located at 14663 route 68 Sligo, Pa., is committed to providing resident-centered care and services.
For more information about Clarview Nursing and Rehabilitation Center or Country Springs Personal Care, call 814-745-2031 or visit www.clarviewnursing.com.
