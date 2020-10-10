State Police Seeking Information on Missing 88-Year-Old Tionesta Woman

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – Marienville-based State Police are seeking the public’s help with information on the whereabouts of an 88-year-old Tionesta woman.

Around 10:11 a.m. on October 10, 2020, 88-year-old Nancy Davis Day, of Tionesta, was reported missing.

Police say Davis Day left her residence on October 9, 2020, around 9:00 a.m. with intentions of going to Blacksburg, Virginia.

A family member stated that Davis Day does not have a cell phone, and she has not contacted them since October 8, 2020.

Davis Day is described as white, 5’3” tall, 110 pounds, with blonde or strawberry-colored hair and blue eyes.

A photo of Davis Day was not provided.

Police say the vehicle involved is a 2012 Honda Accord Crosstour.

Anyone with information regarding Davis Day’s location is asked to contact PSP Marienville at 814-927-5253.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.