A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – Increasing clouds, with a high near 75. Southwest wind 6 to 13 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight – A chance of showers, mainly between 9pm and 2am. Cloudy, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 5 to 7 mph becoming calm after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Sunday – A slight chance of showers before 7am, then a chance of showers after 1pm. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 68. East wind 3 to 6 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Sunday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 54. East wind around 7 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a half and three quarters of an inch possible.

Columbus Day – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 67. Southeast wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 23 mph. Chance of precipitation is 40%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Monday Night – Showers likely and possibly a thunderstorm before 2am, then a chance of showers and thunderstorms after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New rainfall amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch, except higher amounts possible in thunderstorms.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 66. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 62.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 41.

Thursday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 62. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 37. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 53.

