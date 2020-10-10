Benefit Set for Tomorrow for Family of Area Man Killed in Motorcycle Accident

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – A spaghetti benefit dinner is scheduled for tomorrow for the family of a Sigel man killed in a motorcycle crash in August.

The dinner for the family of James “Jim” Miller will be held from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. on Sunday, October 11, at the Brookville Fireman’s Club.

The cost is $10.00 per meal.

There will be a Chinese auction and 50/50 drawings during the event.

Proceeds go to the family of Jim Miller who was killed in a motorcycle crash on State Route 949 in Heath Township, Jefferson County, on August 24.

