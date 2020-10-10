Charles “Chuck” L. Switzer, 76, of Plumer went home to be with the Lord on Friday, October 9, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born March 1, 1944, in Erie, he was a son of the late Leonard and Hattie Stover Switzer.

After graduating from Colestock High School in Titusville, Chuck served in the US Army. He attended trade school after the Army and became a machinist.

Chuck retired after 42 years working at Joy in Franklin.

He loved sports, and coached Pony baseball in Oil City for five years. He also attended all his kid’s and grandkid’s sporting events, and enjoyed watching all the Pittsburgh teams compete while snacking on pretzels. He was known as a handyman, enjoyed woodworking, and was an avid bowler for many years. Chuck was known by all for the twinkle in his eye, quick smile, and ability to make everyone feel special.

Mr. Switzer was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Franklin.

On July 27, 1968, he was married to the love of his life, the former Sheryl “Sherry” H. Sager who survives.

Surviving in addition to his wife are two children, Scott Switzer and his wife Julie of Columbus, OH, and Shani Switzer of Oil City; three grandchildren, Nick Switzer of Columbus, OH, Zack Switzer and his wife Ashley of McKean, and Corrin Switzer of Columbus, OH; and two great grandchildren, Madi and Ellie.

Also surviving are a brother, Bernard Switzer; a sister, Cheryl Switzer; a sister-in-law, Kathy Gilbert; a special cousin, Fred Switzer and his wife Lori; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Sherril and Olive Sager; and two sisters-in-law, Sandra Gilbert and Gail Hockenberry.

A private visitation will be held by the family.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a memorial funeral service will be held at a later date.

Interment will be in Shaw Farm Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses, aides, technicians, and doctors at UPMC Northwest for the wonderful care they provided Chuck over the last three weeks.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorials be made to the Hillman Cancer Center at UPMC or to the Venango County Humane Society.

To leave a special message, obtain directions, or view other helpful services, please visit www.morrisonhome.com.

