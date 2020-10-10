Clarion County Changing Two Polling Locations

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Polling locations in Ashland Township and Paint Township are likely to change for the coming election, following discussion at the Clarion County Commissioners’ recent work session.

Although commissioners cannot take any official action at work sessions, they discussed two letters and petitions to change the polling locations. They will likely take action during Tuesday’s official meeting.

The Clarion County Board Bureau of Elections received a letter and petition signed by registered voters from Ashland Township requesting a change of the polling location from Faith Church of the Nazarene.

The Clarion County Board of Elections and County Commissioners are in the process of changing Ashland Township Hall location to the Grace Evangelical Congregational Church located at 2561 Grace Church Road in Knox for the November 3, 2020, and all future elections.

The Clarion County Board Bureau of Elections received a letter and petition signed by registered voters from Paint Township requesting a change of the polling location from the Paint Township Building.

The Clarion County Board of Elections and County Commissioners are in the process of changing the Paint Township Hall location to the Cornerstone Church located at 3655 E. End Road, Shippenville, for November 3, 2020, and all future elections.

In other activities, commissioners opened the only bid for Power Shelters under the 2020 State Homeland Security Grant for the Northwest Central Pennsylvania Emergency Response Group (NWCPAERG).

Public safety director Jeff Smathers said three sites for the shelters, including Cottage Hill, Shippenville, and East Brady. The solid concrete precast shelters with fiberglass housing are placed near Clarion County communication towers. The shelters safely contain all of the electronic equipment for the operation of the towers.

Smathers will review the bid before the commissioners take action next week. The shelters cost approximately $50,000.00 per shelter, but only two shelters may be purchased, with the third tower using existing equipment.

The NWCPAERG is tasked with providing emergency response training, planning, and equipment acquisition from Homeland Security funds to the emergency service providers in Cameron, Clarion, Clearfield, Elk, Jefferson, and McKean Counties.

Other agenda items included:

Contracts under review included one on behalf of CYS with Lifespan Family Services of Pennsylvania at the cost of $59.38 to $115.70 per day and a 20 percent match for a term from October 1 to June 30, 2021.

A contract on behalf of CYS with Cornell Abraxas Group, Inc. at the cost of $299 per day with a county match of 40 percent from October 1 to June 30, 2021.

The Clarion County Fiscal Year 19–20 MATP (Medical Assistance Transportation Program) final trip rate report is expected at next Tuesday’s meeting.

2020 PHARE application for Clarion County’s Emergency Shelter and Rental Assistance (ESRA) project.

Agreement with the Clarion County Housing Authority for Environmental Review Records for housing units in the Clarion County Housing PBV Program-Microhomes Project.

