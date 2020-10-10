Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Best Cinnamon Rolls

Add raisins or pecans to the filling mixture for a twist!

Ingredients

1 package (1/4 ounce) active dry yeast

1 cup warm whole milk (110° to 115°)



1/2 cup sugar1/3 cup butter, melted2 large eggs, room temperature1 teaspoon salt4 to 4-1/2 cups all-purpose flour

FILLING:

3/4 cup packed brown sugar

2 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1/4 cup butter, melted, divided

FROSTING:

1/2 cup butter, softened

1/4 cup cream cheese, softened

1/2 teaspoon vanilla extract

1/8 teaspoon salt

1-1/2 cups confectioners’ sugar

Directions

-Dissolve yeast in warm milk. In another bowl, combine sugar, butter, eggs, salt, yeast mixture and 2 cups flour; beat on medium speed until smooth. Stir in enough remaining flour to form a soft dough (dough will be sticky).

-Turn dough onto a floured surface; knead until smooth and elastic, 6-8 minutes. Place in a greased bowl, turning once to grease the top. Cover and let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour.

-Mix brown sugar and cinnamon. Punch down dough; divide in half. On a lightly floured surface, roll 1 portion into an 11×8-in. rectangle. Brush with 2 tablespoons butter; sprinkle with half the brown sugar mixture to within 1/2 in. of edges. Roll up jelly-roll style, starting with a long side; pinch seam to seal. Cut into 8 slices; place in a greased 13×9-in. pan, cut side down. Cover with a kitchen towel. Repeat with remaining dough and filling. Let rise in a warm place until doubled, about 1 hour. Preheat oven to 350°.

-Bake until golden brown, 20-25 minutes. Cool on wire racks.

-For frosting, beat butter, cream cheese, vanilla, and salt until blended; gradually beat in confectioners’ sugar. Spread over tops. Refrigerate leftovers.

