Clarion County Reports Four New COVID-19 Cases; 1,742 Positive Cases Reported Statewide

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 10, that there were 1,742 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 171,050.

There are 8,344 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 36 new deaths reported.

County-specific information and a statewide map are available on the COVID-19 Data Dashboard.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/10/20 – 1,742

10/09/20 – 1,380

10/08/20 – 1,376

10/07/20 – 1,309

10/06/20 – 1,036

10/05/20 – 672

10/03/20 and 10/04/20 (two-day total) – 2,251



LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 494 11 505 18 Butler 1222 28 1,250 25 Clarion 154 4 158 3 Clearfield 353 10 363 7 Crawford 336 6 342 3 Elk 81 1 82 2 Forest 15 0 15 1 Indiana 843 11 854 14 Jefferson 126 5 131 3 McKean 66 6 72 2 Mercer 802 20 822 25 Venango 113 3 116 1 Warren 50 2 52 1





All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

Philadelphia is reporting an increase of 151 cases.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 3 and October 9 is 230,104 with 8,204 positive cases. There were 47,337 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 8.

“We know that congregation, especially in college and university settings, yields increased case counts. The mitigation efforts in place now are essential to flattening the curve and saving lives,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Wearing a mask, practicing social distancing, and following the requirements set forth in the orders for bars and restaurants, gatherings, and telework will help keep our case counts low. Make your phone part of the fight against COVID-19 today by downloading the COVID Alert PA exposure notification app. Together, as Pennsylvanians, all of our efforts are designed to support our communities to ensure that cases of COVID-19 remain low.”

Mask-wearing is required in all businesses and whenever leaving home. Consistent mask-wearing is critical to preventing the spread of COVID-19.

There are 1,114 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

There are 2,019,440 patients who have tested negative to date. Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;

Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;

Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;

Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;

Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;

Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and

Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providersabout the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+. The following regions saw significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 38 percent of cases so far in October;

SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to 18 percent of cases so far in October;

NE – 6 percent of cases in April to 22 percent of cases so far in October;

NW– Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to approximately 22 percent of cases so far in October;

SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October; and

SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 12 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,831 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,268 cases among employees, for a total of 29,099 at 1,006 distinct facilities in61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,551 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,272 of our total cases are among health care workers.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.

Statewide – The Wolf Administration has since noon, Oct. 8:

· Announced that free school meals will be provided through the end of the school year.

· Announced new PPE manufacturer, new jobs in Lackawanna County.

· Provided Pennsylvania State Police enforcement data.

The Wolf Administration stresses the role Pennsylvanians play in helping to reduce the spread of COVID-19:

Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or use hand sanitizer if soap and water are not available.

Cover any coughs or sneezes with your elbow, not your hands.

Clean surfaces frequently.

Stay home to avoid spreading COVID-19, especially if you are unwell.

If you must go out, you are required to wear a mask when in a business or where it is difficult to maintain proper social distancing.

· Download the COVID Alert PA app and make your phone part of the fight. The free app can be found in the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store by searching for “covid alert pa.

All Pennsylvania residents are encouraged to sign up for AlertPA, a text notification system for health, weather, and other important alerts like COVID-19 updates from commonwealth agencies. Residents can sign up online at www.ready.pa.gov/BeInformed/Signup-For-Alerts.

