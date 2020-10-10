Details Released of DUI Crash That Injured Four People

VENANGO CO., Pa. (EYT) – The details of a DUI crash in Sugarcreek Borough that led to felony charges for a Franklin man have been released.

Court documents indicate the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department on October 6 filed the following criminal charges against 23-year-old Tyler Michael Howard:

– Aggravated Assault By Vehicle While DUI, Felony 2 (four counts)

– Aggravated Assault by Vehicle, Felony 3 (four counts)



– Manufacture, Delivery, or Possession With Intent to Manufacture or Deliver, Felony (three counts)– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor 1– Corruption of Minors, Misdemeanor 1– Make Repairs/Sell/Etc. Offensive Weapon, Misdemeanor 1– Diversion of Medical Marijuana by Patient or Caregiver, Misdemeanor 2 (three counts)– Additional Violation of Medical Marijuana Act (First Offense), Misdemeanor 3 (four counts)– Sell/Furnish Liquor Etc. to Minor, Misdemeanor 3 (two counts)– Marijuana-Small Amount Personal Use, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Use/Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (two counts)– Deliver/Intent to Deliver Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor (three counts)– Reckless Driving, Summary– Careless Driving, Summary– Driving at Safe Speed, Summary

The charges stem from a crash that occurred in Sugarcreek Borough at the 700 Block of Meadville Pike, in Franklin, Venango County, on August 20.

Patrolman Johnson, of the Sugarcreek Borough Police Department, interviewed multiple individuals regarding the incident.

Interview With First Victim

According to a criminal complaint, around 4:06 p.m. on August 26, Patrolman Johnson conducted an interview with a known female victim who stated that she wished to speak to police regarding events that led up to a crash. The interview was conducted at the victim’s residence due to injury.

The victim reported that the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash, Tyler Howard, had been drinking all day and a known 17-year-old juvenile victim had given Howard the money to buy the alcohol.

The victim told Patrolman Johnson that the vehicle was headed toward Cooperstown and Howard was speeding. She noted she couldn’t say exactly how fast they were going, just that Howard was “driving really fast.”

According to the complaint, the victim said when they came to the bend in the road, Howard yelled, “Oh s***” and she realized they were headed toward the pole. She also mentioned that the known juvenile victim told her he had seen the speedometer just prior to when the vehicle left the road and the car was showing a speed between 110 and 115 miles per hour.

The vehicle then went off the road and struck a utility pole.

The victim told police she tried to protect the juvenile victim, who was next to her since he is a minor. She then relayed what she could remember of the accident.

The victim said after the vehicle came to rest, Howard and a known individual in the front passenger seat (the fourth victim) were both snoring as if they were asleep. She said another individual in the back was “out.” She reported when Howard “came to,” he said “I got to get out of here” and tried to start the car. A witness at the scene, later identified as a parole officer, began talking to Howard, and Howard kept trying to leave by starting the car. The victim noted that once the officer identified himself, Howard began “acting hurt really badly,” according to the complaint.

The victim also told Patrolman Johnson that she had pictures of the day, showing how fast Howard was driving, and she thought there was a video of his driving.

The victim stated that through the course of the day, there had been a 12-pack of Michelob Ultra Fusion, slushies from a place in Cochranton, and a Twisted Iced Tea consumed. Howard bought the alcohol and the victim had consumed some of it. She also told police she did not smoke any marijuana that day because she had to work that evening, which was also why she didn’t drink much alcohol. She reported Howard had provided her with marijuana in the past that she had smoked, including on the day prior to the crash. She also described the two containers of medical marijuana that Howard was giving out to the occupants of the vehicle, the complaint states.

Interview with Juvenile Victim

The juvenile victim was interviewed on August 28.

The juvenile victim told Patrolman Johnson that he was taken to the hospital later on the night of the crash by his parents. He reported he was diagnosed with a concussion, a cracked nose, large bruises, and a skin friction burn.

When asked about the events leading up to the crash, the juvenile victim said he had given Howard money and they went to buy alcohol. While they were driving around, Howard used his medical marijuana by placing it in a red and blue pipe and passing it around for everyone in the vehicle to smoke. He also described the number and type of medical marijuana containers, the complaint indicates.

The juvenile victim reported that Howard was driving fast and speeding, but he couldn’t see the speedometer. He heard Howard say “Oh s***” and saw they were headed off the road. He said the vehicle then struck the pole, slid through the grass up the ditch, spun around, hit a tree, and then he thought it hit a second tree, the complaint states.

The victim stated he then heard Howard snoring and saw Howard was leaned over on the individual in the passenger seat. He told police that once Howard woke up, he looked around and said he “had to get out of there,” then tried to start the car multiple times. Howard then exited the vehicle and fell into a “sticker bush” before moving back to the car and sitting down, the complaint indicates.

When asked about what kind of alcohol was purchased, the juvenile victim said it was Michelob Ultra Fusion. He also admitted to drinking some of the Michelob. However, when asked if he drank any of the slushes, he became agitated and said he didn’t get any of them but wanted some. He also said he didn’t have any of the Twisted Tea. The juvenile victim reported that no one in the vehicle was using seat belts, according to the complaint.

Interview with Third Victim

The third victim – who was airlifted to UPMC Hamot with the first victim and Howard – was interviewed on September 22.

According to the complaint, the third victim stated he and Howard bought the alcohol, and Howard had “several drinks.” He reported Howard was the driving fast and “showing off.”

He told Patrolman Johnson that Howard was headed up the hill, going fast, and the last thing he remembered was the car sliding and Howard saying “Oh f***’ and then hitting the pole. He said that Howard was using the two medical marijuana containers and passing out his medical marijuana for the people in the vehicle to smoke. He added that Howard smoked a lot of marijuana that day, but Howard had bought the alcohol for the other people in the vehicle, the complaint states.

Interview with Fourth Victim

The fourth victim was also interviewed on September 24.

The fourth victim, who was seated in the front passenger seat at the time of the crash, told Patrolman Johnson that he had been riding around that day smoking Howard’s medical marijuana. He described the two marijuana containers that belonged to Howard and also stated they purchased beer in Franklin. He said they had all had some of the beer, as well as the medical marijuana that Howard was passing around.

He reported that Howard “took off fast” and was spinning his tires and accelerating fast when driving. He told police he asked Howard to slow down multiple times.

When asked about the estimated speed Howard was driving, he said over 80 miles per hour, the complaint notes.

Interview with First Witness

Patrolman Johnson also interviewed the individual who called in the accident.

According to the complaint, the individual reported he was driving toward Franklin when he saw the car “come flying around the corner.” He reported it then went off the road, hit a pole, went through a ditch, and went into the trees.

When asked if he had any idea how fast the vehicle was going, the witness stated he would guess at least 80, the complaint notes.

The witness also reported that one of the passengers in the vehicle went to school with his child and had sent his child a message stating the driver of the vehicle was going over 100 miles per hour at the time of the crash, according to the complaint.

Interview With Second Witness

The second witness was interviewed on September 24.

According to the complaint, the second witness reported he came over the hill on Meadville Pike and saw lines across the road and a car in the weeds. He then stopped and got out of his vehicle to see if he could help.

The second witness told Patrolman Johnson that Howard was in the driver’s seat, attempting to get out of the vehicle. Howard stated he was “fine” and just wanted to leave, then started walking down the hill. The witness then identified himself as a parole officer and told Howard he could not leave, the complaint states.

The witness reported that Howard stated he “just needed to get out of here,” and tried to leave again. After the witness stopped him, again, Howard allegedly said “just so you know, Have a medical marijuana card.” The witness indicated that Howard then got back into the car, and tried to start it, saying he could just drive the car out of there, the complaint continues.

Other Evidence

Howard’s medical records indicate he admitted to smoking marijuana on the day of the crash. The records also show that Howard had a BAC of 0.66, according to the complaint.

A gray bag recovered from the car was found to have Howard’s medical marijuana containers, a set of brass knuckles, and rolling papers with residue inside. A multi-colored glass smoking pipe was also found on the driver’s side floorboard of the vehicle, the complaint indicates.

Howard was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Patrick E. Lowrey at 2:30 p.m. on October 6.

He remains free on $5,000.00 unsecured bail.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. on November 25 in Venango County Central Court.

