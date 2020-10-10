 

Gordon W. Johnson

Saturday, October 10, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Haley Bauer

7169543_fbs (1)Gordon W. Johnson, 89, of Geneva, N.Y. and Kane, Pa., died Tuesday morning, October 6, 2020, at UPMC in Kane.

Born November 29, 1930, in Kane, he was the son of Walter A. and Margaret R. Johnson Johnson. In Kane in October of 1951, he married Sara Ann Cartwright, who died in 2015.

Gordon was discharged as a sergeant from the U.S. Army in 1954 serving at the Aberdeen Proving Grounds. He was president of the Savings Bank of the Finger Lakes and its predecessors.

He was a member of the Geneva United Methodist Church and very active in different aspects of the Kiwanis Club where he had served as president and Lt. governor. He also was an accomplished auctioneer, master of ceremonies and announcer.

Surviving are his sons, Steve Johnson of Los Angeles, California, and Brian Johnson of Herkimer. N.Y.; brothers, Emery Johnson of Cleveland, Ohio and Lee Johnson of Poughkeepsie, N.Y.; three grandchildren; and one great-grandson.

Friends may attend a graveside service at 10:00 on Wednesday, October 14th at Lebanon Cemetery in Kanesholm, Pa. with the Rev. David Pflieger, chaplain of the Lutheran Home at Kane, officiating.

Interment of his cremated remains will follow there.

Memorial contributions may be made to a church or charity of the donor’s choice.

Ronald McDonald II Funeral Home, Inc. will be in charge of the arrangements.


