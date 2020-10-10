High School Football Recaps: Union/A-C Valley Clinches Playoff Spot

High School Football Recaps for Week Five.

Union/A-C Valley 21, South Side 14

HOOKSTOWN, Pa. – Union/A-C Valley used solid performances by Eli Penny and Caden Rainey to defeat non-conference opponent South Side by a 21-14 score line. Penny rushed for 83 yards on nine carries, leading the way for the Falcon Knights. Rainey was kept mostly quiet on offense, but his seven tackles and vital punt return touchdown displayed Rainey’s versatility as a playmaker.

Union/A-C Valley’s defense showed their strength, holding a formidable South Side offense to only 14 points. Carter Terwint led the Falcon Knights with eight tackles, including two tackles for a loss. Gaven Bowser and Karter Vogle both notched six tackles in the victory.

The Falcon Knights clinched a spot in the District 9 Class 1A playoffs as a result of Redbank’s victory over Keystone.

Redbank Valley 26, Keystone 0

KNOX, PA. – A big 20 point second half and a defensive shutout pushed Redbank Valley to a 26-0 victory over a sturdy Keystone Panthers squad.

Ray Shreckengost led the way on the ground for the Bulldogs, registering 68 yards on 11 carries. Cam Wagner threw for two second half touchdowns, while Aiden Ortz had an interception and a forced fumble for Redbank Valley. Nick Weaver rushed for 77 yards for Keystone in the loss.

Brockway 19, Curwensville 14

BROCKWAY, Pa. – A late touchdown pass completed a Brockway comeback, and the Rovers defeated Curwensville 19-14. The Golden Flashes held a 14-7 halftime lead, but the Rovers’ Austin Schmader snagged a screen pass and broke free for a 66-yard touchdown. An errant snap on the PAT allowed Curwensville to hang on to a 14-13 lead.

Midway through the fourth quarter, Brockway took the lead for good when quarterback Conner Ford connected with Tanner Morelli for a 22-yard touchdown on a fourth and seven situation. Brockway produced two late stops on defense to lock up the 19-14 win. Ford led the Rovers with 152 passing yards and two touchdowns. Ford also rushed for 83 yards in the win. Curwensville quarterback Dan McGarry threw for 132 yards in a losing effort.

Central Clarion 43, Karns City 41

KARNS CITY, Pa. – Billed as a heavyweight fight going into the contest with both teams standing 3-1 and jockeying for playoff position, for three quarters it looked as though Karns City would run away with the victory leading 35-15. Central Clarion roared back with a 28-point fourth quarter and then stopped a potential tying two-point conversion for a 43-41 victory to spoil the Gremlins homecoming game at Karns City.

Cal German completed 19-of-41 passes for 276 yards with three touchdowns and one interception. He went over the 4,000 yard mark for his career in the game. He needed 180 yards passing coming into the game. Cutter Boggess caught eight passes for 113 yards while Christian Simko added 65 yards on four catches and Burford 50 yards on three catches. Eric Booher and Cole Coon each rushed for 85 yards to lead Karns City. The Gremlins totaled 266 yards on the ground for the game. Booher also completed 13-of-23 passes for 210 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Brookville 49, Punxsutawney 14

BROOKVILLE, Pa. – Brookville scored 42 first half points in another commanding victory, defeating Punxsutawney 49-14. Quarterback Jack Krug threw for 251 yards and four touchdowns, while Kyle Macbeth led the way with 108 receiving yards and a touchdown.

Brookville’s defense also had a monster game, and Macbeth snagged two interceptions, including a pick-six in the second quarter. The Raiders also forced two fumbles in the victory.

DuBois 19, Moniteau 16

DUBOIS, Pa. – A last-second touchdown by Reuben Estrada propelled DuBois to a 19-16 win over visiting Moniteau. The game started slow offensively for both teams, but a Moniteau touchdown gave the Warriors a 16-12 lead with just over 2:00 remaining in the game, providing the Warriors with their first lead of the second half. DuBois then led a magnificent two minute drill drive, utilizing the clever rushing of quarterback Cam-Ron Hays and a key roughing the passer penalty to set up the final touchdown run.

Hays had 128 passing yards in the win, while Zach Henery led the Beavers with 90 yards on the ground.

Smethport 46, Cameron County 0

SMETHPORT, Pa. – Smethport scored 34 first half points to take control of the game, cruising to a 46-0 victory over Cameron County. Smethport’s dual-threat quarterback Noah Lent threw for 48 yards and three touchdowns, while also rushing for 150 yards and a touchdown. Braedon Johnson added 64 rushing yards and a score, while Ryli Burritt nabbed two passes for 39 yards and two touchdowns. Burritt also had a fourth quarter interception return for a touchdown, capping another excellent display from the Hubbers’ defense.

Elk County Catholic 60, Port Allegany 28

ST. MARYS, Pa. – The Elk County Catholic Crusaders rode a 23 point third quarter to victory, defeating Port Allegany via a 60-28 score line. The game was close at halftime, with the Crusaders nursing a 30-20 lead. Three third-quarter touchdowns and a goal-line stand later, the Crusaders expanded their lead to 53-20, icing the game. Sam Kaul led the Crusaders with 148 rushing yards, including a 95-yard rushing touchdown. Nick Crisp also dashed for 92 yards and a touchdown.

Coudersport 43, Otto-Eldred 14

DUKE CENTER, Pa. – Coudersport used their trademark smashmouth rushing attack to defeat Otto-Eldred, 43-14. Coudersport quarterback Hayden Keck led the Falcons with 51 passing yards and 172 rushing yards with two touchdowns, while Brandt Kightlinger added 96 yards and two touchdowns on the ground. Cole Sebastian had a solid game at the helm for Otto-Eldred, throwing for 269 yards and two touchdowns.

Otto-Eldred held the Falcons to 14 first half points, and the score was 14-6 at the break. Coudersport scored 29 second half points to pull away, wearing down Otto-Eldred and securing the victory. Coudersport’s defense also forced three interceptions in the win, displaying the skilled two-way playmaking that puts the Falcons atop the North Small School Division.

St. Marys 59, Kane 27

ST. MARYS, Pa. – The high-flying St. Marys offense had another banner week, and the Flying Dutchmen took down Kane, 59-27. Quarterback Christian Coudriet led St Marys, registering four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown in the win.

The Flying Dutchmen scored four fourth quarter touchdowns, stifling any chance for a Kane comeback. St. Marys’ defense also posted a strong showing, snagging four turnovers to help set up short field opportunities for the Flying Dutch offense. Kicker Vinicius Nunes had a strong game for St. Marys, converting a 38-yard field goal while going 8-8 on PATs.

Ridgway 28, Bradford 21

RIDGWAY, Pa. – Bradford put together their best performance of the season, but came up just short of pulling off a huge upset, falling 28-21 to Ridgway. Two big special teams plays made the difference for the Elkers in their victory. Ridgway took advantage of good field position after a shanked punt to score a touchdown and seize a 21-14 lead, and Domenic Allegretto took a punt 50 yards to the house to add to the deficit.

Bradford scored a fourth quarter touchdown to make it a one possession game, but Bradford’s chance of a comeback ended when a desperation Hail Mary ended in an interception. Eric Salberg led the Elkers offensively, rushing for 52 yards and a touchdown. Dominic Cherry also rushed for a score for the Elkers. Bradford quarterback Austen Davis had 150 passing yards, 89 rushing yards, and two touchdowns in the loss.

