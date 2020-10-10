Janet Mae Lolley, 86, of Rouseville, passed away after a period of declining health on October 8, 2020, at UPMC Northwest in Seneca.

Born May 25, 1934, in Oil City, she was the only child of the late Edward and Mary Madolyn Cavanaugh Neely.

Mrs. Lolley worked for Beneficial Finance Company in Oil City, Sonoski’s Golden Dawn in Rouseville, and was also a poll watcher and Judge for the Republican Committee. She was a Girl Scout leader and volunteered for the Rouseville Fire Hall for BINGO and many firehall events.

Janet was a local historian for Rouseville and Pennzoil, known for her extensive research and pictures.

She was a longtime member of the Rouseville United Methodist Church and served as the Treasurer for 16 years. She had a heart of service, crocheting blankets for infants and making fleece blankets for nursing homes and hospitals.

Janet loved to sit on her front porch and visit with the neighbors.

On August 12, 1955, she married the late James Richard Lolley, who preceded her in death on July 6, 2003. They shared 47 years of marriage together.

Surviving are two children, a daughter, Lynn McCaslin and husband Garrison McCaslin of Tionesta, and a son, Kurt “Ed” Lolley and wife Kim McCarter Lolley of Summerfield, NC; three grandchildren, Michelle Osabel and husband Janver, Allison McCaslin and fiancé Boe Randle, and Matthew Lolley and wife Jessica; and six great grandchildren, Kai, Madelyn, and Margaret Osabel, Arlo Randle, and Zeke and Beckett Lolley.

Also surviving are special cousins and friends.

Preceding Janet in death were her parents and her husband, Jim.

Visitation will be held at the Morrison Funeral Home on Friday, October 16, 2020, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

An addition hour of visitation will be on Saturday, October 17, 2020, from 10 a.m. at 11 a.m. at the Morrison Funeral Home, with funeral services immediately following at 11 a.m. the Rev. Melissa Whitling, Pastor of the Rouseville United Methodist Church, officiating.

Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

A special thanks to Home Instead Senior Care of Crawford County and to Darling’s Home Care in Warren for all the loving staff that came day after day to help with the care of Janet.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Rouseville United Methodist Church, or to Bridge Builders Community Foundation, Unrestricted Fund, 206 Seneca Street, 4th Floor, Oil City, (www.bbcf.org) or to the Hydrocephalus Association, 4340 East West Highway, Suite 905, Bethesda, MD 20814. (www.hydroassoc.org)

Morrison Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Online condolences may be left at www.morrisonhome.com.

