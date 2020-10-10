Oct. 8 Volleyball Roundup: Clarion and Keystone Win, North Clarion falls to Punxsy
Clarion and Keystone were three set victors, while North Clarion was swept by Punxsutawney on Thursday, October 8.
Clarion swept Forest Area 25-2, 25-5, 25-3. Clarion registered 31 aces in the match, including seven from Brenna Campbell and Jordan Best. Korrin Burns added six kills in the win. Clarion’s JV squad won by a 2-0 score line. Clarion is now 10-0, and their next contest comes on Tuesday, October 13 away at North Clarion.
Keystone defeated Venango Catholic in three sets, 25-7, 25-23, 25-16. Sydney Bell led the Panthers with 11 points while also adding six digs and four kills. Ceayra Altman had six kills in the win, and Leah Exley had nine points and three aces. Keystone’s JV team won 25-15, 25-18. Keystone advances to 11-1 this season, and they will next travel to Moniteau on Tuesday, October 13.
North Clarion dropped a match to Punxsutawney in straight sets, falling 25-17, 25-18, 25-18. Alana Brooks had a strong defensive performance, notching 19 digs. Emily Aites had eight kills, while Sarah Aaron had 15 assists in the losing effort.
Clarion vs. Forest Area (Clarion Wins 3-0)
Set One: 25-2 Clarion
Set Two: 25-5 Clarion
Set Three: 25-3 Clarion
Top Performers for Clarion:
Korrin Burns: 6 kills, 3 aces
Brenna Campbell: 7 aces, 10 assists
Jordan Best: 7 aces
Keystone vs. Venango Catholic (Keystone Wins 3-0)
Set One: 25-7 Keystone
Set Two: 25-23 Keystone
Set Three: 25-16 Keystone
Top Performers for Keystone:
Sydney Bell: 11 points, 6 digs, 4 kills
Leah Exley: 9 points, 3 aces
Ceayra Altman: 6 kills
North Clarion vs. Punxsutawney (Punxsutawney Wins 3-0)
Set One: 25-17 Punxsutawney
Set Two: 25-18 Punxsutawney
Set Three: 25-18 Punxsutawney
Top Performers for North Clarion:
Emily Aites: 8 kills
Alana Brooks: 19 digs
Sarah Aaron: 15 assists
Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.