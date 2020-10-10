Say What?!: Pennsylvania Veteran Receives High School Diploma Before Turning 100

MEDIA, Pa. – Rose Tree Media School District presented the World War II vet with a diploma weeks before his 100th birthday to honor his service to his country and community.

Albert Montella left high school in 1938 to help his family financially, enlisting in the Navy soon after. Now a resident at Sunrise of Granite Run Senior Living in Media, Montella was joined by family and friends to celebrate his long overdue high school graduation.

