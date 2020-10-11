A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Today – A slight chance of showers after 2pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. East wind 3 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 20%.

Tonight – A chance of showers. Cloudy, with a low around 53. East wind 6 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Columbus Day – A chance of showers, mainly before 1pm. Cloudy, with a high near 65. Southeast wind 8 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Monday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 47. Southeast wind 5 to 8 mph becoming west after midnight. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Tuesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. Northwest wind 5 to 7 mph.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 42.

Wednesday – Mostly sunny, with a high near 66.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 67. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 40. Chance of precipitation is 40%.

Friday – A chance of showers. Partly sunny, with a high near 53. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

