All American Awards and Engraving Soldier Spotlight: Korean War Veteran Pat Lyons
Pat Lyons served our country in the United States Army.
Name: Patrick J. “Pat” Lyons
Born: April 3, 1931
Died: August 4, 2020
Hometown: Erie, Pa. (formerly of Tionesta, Pa.)
Branch: U.S. Army
Following graduation from Millcreek High School in Erie with the class of 1949, Pat served in the U.S. Army.
He held the rank of Corporal during the Korean War from 1950-1952.
Click here to view a full obituary.
