Clarion County Recipe of the Day: Oven Chicken Fingers

Create two tempting sauces to go with these golden strips of breaded chicken!

Ingredients

1 cup Italian bread crumbs

2 tablespoons grated Parmesan cheese



1 garlic clove, minced1/4 cup vegetable oil6 boneless skinless chicken breast halves

CRANBERRY ORANGE SAUCE:

1/4 cup sugar

2 teaspoons cornstarch

1/2 cup fresh or frozen cranberries

1/2 cup orange juice

1/4 cup water

HONEY MUSTARD SAUCE:

2 tablespoons cornstarch

1 cup water, divided

1/2 cup honey

1/4 cup prepared mustard

Directions

-In a plastic bag, mix bread crumbs and Parmesan cheese; set aside. In a small bowl, combine garlic and oil.

-Flatten the chicken to 1/2-in. thickness; cut into 1-in.-wide strips. Dip strips in oil; coat with crumb mixture. Place on a greased baking sheet. Bake at 350° for 20 minutes or until golden brown.

-Meanwhile, combine the sugar and cornstarch in a saucepan. Add cranberries, orange juice and water; bring to a boil over medium heat, stirring constantly. Cook and stir 2-3 minutes more, crushing the berries while stirring.

-For honey mustard sauce, dissolve cornstarch in 1 tablespoon water in a saucepan. Add honey, mustard and remaining water; bring to a boil over medium heat. Boil for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Serve with chicken for dipping.

