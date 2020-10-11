Domestic Dispute Leads to DUI, Assault Charges for Local Man

CRANBERRY TWP., Pa. (EYT) – A report of a domestic dispute led to assault and DUI charges for a Seneca man who reportedly shoved a woman into a kitchen table.

Court documents indicate the Franklin-based State Police filed criminal charges against 59-year-old Gustave John Rehberg, of Seneca.

According to a criminal complaint, around 11:01 p.m. on October 6, Trooper Owens, of Franklin-based State Police, was dispatched to a location on Horsecreek Road in Seneca, Cranberry Township, Venango County.

At the scene, Trooper Owens spoke with a known victim who reported that Gustave Rehberg had come home intoxicated. The two began arguing, and Rehberg poked his finger into her chest and then shoved her into the kitchen stools and table, causing her to fall over the stools and injure her left foot, the complaint states.

Trooper Owens observed blood by her big toe. The victim also stated that she believed her smaller toe was possibly broken, the complaint notes.

According to the complaint, the victim reported her son then came in, shoved Rehberg, and hit him in the face.

The victim’s son was interviewed and he also stated Rehberg had arrived home drunk and was arguing with his mother and demanding money. He reported Rehberg had poked him in the chest at which time he began to walk away. He said Rehberg then shoved his mother across the kitchen, knocking over chairs. The victim fell over the chairs an injured her foot. He then grabbed Rehberg, threw him off his mother, and hit him once in the face, according to the complaint.

The troopers also interviewed Rehberg.

Rehberg reported that the victim’s son was the aggressor in the incident and had struck him, the complaint indicates.

While questioning Rehberg, the troopers noted a moderate odor of alcohol on his breath and saw that his eyes were bloodshot and glassy. It was noted that he was slurring his words and had to use a railing for support while he was standing, according to the complaint.

Rehberg was arraigned in front of Magisterial District Judge Andrew F. Fish at 2:10 a.m. on October 7, on the following charges:

– DUI: General Impairment/Incapable of Driving Safely – 1st Offense, Misdemeanor

– Simple Assault, Misdemeanor 2

– Harassment – Subject Other to Physical Contact, Summary

– Careless Driving, Summary

– Reckless Driving, Summary

Unable to post $25,00.00 monetary bail, he was lodged in the Venango County Jail.

He was released later the same day on a surety bond posted by a professional bondsman.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on October 14, with Judge Fish presiding.

