Mike’s Supermarket Makes Smooth Transition to Hometown Market

BROOKVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Mike’s Supermarket in Brookville closed its doors under the Mike’s Supermarket name and recently reopened under the Hometown Market banner.

According to General Manager Chris Reed, the transition was quick and smooth, as Mike’s Supermarket officially closed at noon on Wednesday, September 30, and reopened at 8:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 1, as the newest Hometown Market store.

“We’re absolutely thrilled to be here in Brookville. This is our fourth store, so we’re pretty happy about that,” Reed told exploreJeffersonPA.com.

“Most of the crew also stayed with us, and we were happy about that.”

The Hometown Market stores are owned by McAneny Brothers, Inc., a family-owned food and product distribution company headquartered in Ebensburg, Pa.

Mike Guth, the owner of Mike’s Supermarket, already had a good working relationship with McAneny Brothers, Inc. prior to the sale as the company was one of his major suppliers, so the move simply made sense, Reed noted.

“Mike was definitely ready to retire,” Reed said.

Founded in 1979 by brothers Steve, Joe, and Tom McAneny, McAneny Brothers, Inc. and their Hometown Market stores focus on a commitment to quality.

“We’re trying to keep the same theme of a local grocery store, a hometown type grocery store with homemade products anythings like that that we’re going to continue to make here,” Reed said.

The changes that are planned moving forward are primarily upgrades to the facility.

“We’re going to probably do some remodeling to the building. We’re going to put new cases in as we go, and we see how things work. We’re definitely going to make some nice changes.”

One thing that will not be changing much is the products offered at the store, though the prices may actually lower a bit, according to Reed.

“Since we’re owned by a distributor, we believe the prices will be very competitive, lower than they were, I think. It will be the same products because Mike already bought off of the McAneny Brothers.”

Those products, from the meats to the produce, won’t change at all, nor will the overall grocery system at the store. Overall, the only changes will be upgrades and new additions that should benefit local shoppers, Reed said.

“It’s absolutely been a thrill for me for a lot of years to work for this company, and I’m sure the community is going to like it.”

