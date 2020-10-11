Say What?!: Texas Longhorn Sets Record with 8.6-foot Horn Spread

Fayetteville, Tx. – The bull, named Cowboy Tuff Chex, has been verified by Guinness World Records.

Owners Richard and Jeanne Filip say the bull’s horn spread was already so wide when they purchased him in 2017 that they had to buy a special trailer to transport him. They say his notoriety has resulted in an increase in requests to tour their Texas ranch.

