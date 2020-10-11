 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

SPONSORED: CarMate Trailers are Fully Customizable at J&J Trailer Sales

Sunday, October 11, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Tyler Ochs

jj-trailers-contractor-webSHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Carmate Trailers, sold at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales, design custom trailers to fit any need you might have.

With over 10 pages worth of options, there is no reason to go anywhere else! Design your custom trailer with the nice folks at J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales today!

Popular options are listed below.

Prime 1 Bike Package –

Includes Pingel Wheel Chock, 4 tie downs, Rear stabilizer Jacks, 1 LED Dome Light, 2 Wall Vents, Aluminum Wheels, White Vinyl Walls, and Anti-Skid.
JJ trailers prime 1 bike

Extra Height –
You can get extra height in all models of Carmate Trailers. Extra height comes in increments of 6”. Extra Height trailers are perfect for all side by sides! Design your trailer to fit the height you’ll need!
jj trailers extra height

Contractor Package –
Includes 6” Extra Height, Reinforced Flat Roof, 2 Vents, 2 LED Dome Lights w/ Switch, 110V 15 AMP Inlet, 110V Duplex Wall Receptacle, Ladder on Draw board, Aluminum Ladder Racks.
JJ-tandem-contractor

110V Light Package (30 and 50 AMP available) –
Includes 6/12 Circuit Breaker Box, 3- 4’ LED Lights, 2 110V Wall Receptacles, 1 110V Wall Switch
JJ-recept

Color Options –
Carmate offers 11 different colors to choose from. Stand out with bright colors such as Red, Orange, or Yellow! Or you can go classic with a sharp looking silver color!
jj-colors

Heating and Cooling Options –
Baseboard heaters and AC Units can be installed in your Carmate Trailer. Design your trailer for all your camping adventures!
jj-ac

Cabinetry Options –
Make your trailer into a workshop with endless cabinetry designs!
Check this trailer out and more at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or call them at 814-226-6066 for more information!
jj-cabinet

The list goes on and on with what you can do with your Carmate Trailer. Consult with the professionals at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales to design the perfect trailer for you!

Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!

To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/, their Feeds and Needs Facebook page, or their Trailers and Equipment Facebook page.

J&J Feeds and Needs locations:

19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066

135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535

6trailers


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.
Tags:

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.