SPONSORED: CarMate Trailers are Fully Customizable at J&J Trailer Sales
SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Carmate Trailers, sold at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales, design custom trailers to fit any need you might have.
With over 10 pages worth of options, there is no reason to go anywhere else! Design your custom trailer with the nice folks at J&J Trailer and Equipment Sales today!
Popular options are listed below.
Prime 1 Bike Package –
Extra Height –
You can get extra height in all models of Carmate Trailers. Extra height comes in increments of 6”. Extra Height trailers are perfect for all side by sides! Design your trailer to fit the height you’ll need!
Contractor Package –
Includes 6” Extra Height, Reinforced Flat Roof, 2 Vents, 2 LED Dome Lights w/ Switch, 110V 15 AMP Inlet, 110V Duplex Wall Receptacle, Ladder on Draw board, Aluminum Ladder Racks.
110V Light Package (30 and 50 AMP available) –
Includes 6/12 Circuit Breaker Box, 3- 4’ LED Lights, 2 110V Wall Receptacles, 1 110V Wall Switch
Color Options –
Carmate offers 11 different colors to choose from. Stand out with bright colors such as Red, Orange, or Yellow! Or you can go classic with a sharp looking silver color!
Heating and Cooling Options –
Baseboard heaters and AC Units can be installed in your Carmate Trailer. Design your trailer for all your camping adventures!
Cabinetry Options –
Make your trailer into a workshop with endless cabinetry designs!
Check this trailer out and more at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales located at 19821 Paint Blvd., Shippenville, PA 16254 or call them at 814-226-6066 for more information!
The list goes on and on with what you can do with your Carmate Trailer. Consult with the professionals at J&J Trailers and Equipment Sales to design the perfect trailer for you!
Remember, shop local and always choose QUALITY over QUANTITY!
To learn more about J&J Feeds and Needs and J&J Trailers and Equipment, visit their websites https://www.jandjfeedsandneeds.com or https://jjtrailersales.com/
J&J Feeds and Needs locations:
19821 Paint Boulevard
Shippenville, PA
Phone: 814-226-6066
135 Allegheny Boulevard
Brookville, PA
Phone: 814-849-0535
