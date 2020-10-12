Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38

RICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 38 last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:06 p.m on October 7, on Route 38 in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say 37-year-old David W. Coulson, of Tionesta, and 81-year-old Ethel L. Eckelberger, of Emlenton, were involved in the collision.

Coulson was traveling southbound on Route 38 and turning left into a parking lot when his 2011 Ford F-150 pickup vehicle was struck by Eckelberger’s 2010 Mercury Milan that was traveling northbound on Route 38.

Eckelberger, Coulson, and Coulson’s passenger, 35-year-old Amanda K. Frieze, of Tionesta, were all using seatbelts. No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, October 11, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.