 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Police Release Details on Two-Vehicle Crash on Route 38

Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

police-car-woodsRICHLAND TWP., Pa. (EYT) – State police have released the details of a two-vehicle crash that occurred on State Route 38 last week.

According to Franklin-based State Police, the accident happened around 12:06 p.m on October 7, on Route 38 in Richland Township, Venango County.

Police say 37-year-old David W. Coulson, of Tionesta, and 81-year-old Ethel L. Eckelberger, of Emlenton, were involved in the collision.

Coulson was traveling southbound on Route 38 and turning left into a parking lot when his 2011 Ford F-150 pickup vehicle was struck by Eckelberger’s 2010 Mercury Milan that was traveling northbound on Route 38.

Eckelberger, Coulson, and Coulson’s passenger, 35-year-old Amanda K. Frieze, of Tionesta, were all using seatbelts. No injuries were reported.

Both vehicles sustained moderate damage.

PSP Franklin released the above report on Sunday, October 11, 2020.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.