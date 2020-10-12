Sentencing Continued for Burglary Suspect Who Threatened to Kill Man’s Family

CLARION CO., Pa. (EYT) – Sentencing for one of two area women charged with stealing over $15,000.00 of items from a residence and threatening to kill a man’s family was continued in court last week.

(Photo by Dave Cyphert of ProPoint Media Photography.)

A sentencing hearing for 24-year-old Kaila Rae Rose Sloan, of Oil City, scheduled for October 7, was continued and is scheduled to resume at 9:00 a.m. on November 4.

Court documents indicate Sloan pleaded guilty on August 26 to Criminal Trespass-Break into Structure, a second-degree felony.

As a result of the plea agreement, the following charges were dismissed:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

Sloan currently remains lodged in the Clarion County Jail on $25,000.00 monetary bail.

The charges stem from a burglary that occurred in Richland Township, Clarion County, in January.

Details of the case:

According to a criminal complaint, around 8:00 a.m. on January 15, Kaila Rae Rose Sloan and Keshia Dora Shetler drove into the driveway of a residence on State Route 478 in Richland Township. Sloan and Shetler then walked to the side door of the residence, pushed it open, and gained entry to the residence without permission.

Inside the residence, the defendants located a diamond engagement ring and then continued to a bedroom where a male victim was sleeping. They also located and took various electronic items including a Dell laptop, and Xbox One, a PS4, and an iPad, valued at a total of approximately $15,250.00, according to the complaint.

The complaint states the defendants then woke up the male victim and threatened to come back with other people and kill his entire family. Then, they took the stolen items and exited the residence.

Sloan was arraigned on the charges on July 10.

Court documents indicate that 24-year-old Keshia Dora Shetler, of Shippenville, was also arraigned on the following charges on February 13:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure, Felony 2

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

The following charges against Shetler were then withdrawn on July 21:

– Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Conspiracy – Burglary – Overnight Accommodations; Person Present, Bodily Injury Crime, Felony 1

– Theft By Unlawful Taking-Movable Property, Felony 3

One second degree felony count of Criminal Trespass-Break Into Structure against Shetler was waived for court and transferred to the Court of Common Pleas.

Shetler is scheduled to stand for a special plea hearing on the charge in front of President Judge Sara J. Seidle-Patton at 9:00 a.m. on November 4.

She remains free on $50,000.00 monetary bail.

Court documents indicate that Sloan has a criminal history involving drugs and burglary. She was apprehended on January 19 after escaping from Pittsburgh Community Corrections Center where she was serving time for Possession with Intent to Deliver. She faces a non-jury trial on related escape charges in Allegheny County scheduled for January 14.

According to court documents, Shetler has several cases pending in the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas. She is scheduled for a special plea hearing on a theft case as well as sentencing on two drug cases on November 4.

RELATED:

Shippenville Woman Accused of Check Fraud Waives Hearing

Shippenville Woman Accused of Check Fraud

Area Man Held for Court on Meth Charges

Area Man Jailed on Meth Charges

Shippenville Woman Busted for Selling Heroin, Meth Waives Hearing

CNET Busts Shippenville Woman for Selling Heroin, Meth

Two Oil City Women Swallow Meth During Arrest

Oil City Woman Caught with Meth, Heroin, Pills

Oil City Man, Woman Charged With Burglary After Suspect Drops Stolen Credit Card

Venango County Court of Common Pleas – Kaila Rae Rose Sloan

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.