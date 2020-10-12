A look at the 7-day weather forecast for the Clarion County area.

Columbus Day – A chance of showers, mainly before 9am. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 62. Southeast wind 11 to 14 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tonight – Showers likely, mainly after 2am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 49. Southeast wind 6 to 14 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday – A chance of showers before 8am. Mostly cloudy through mid morning, then gradual clearing, with a high near 64. Northwest wind 5 to 8 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday Night – Mostly clear, with a low around 41. Light southwest wind.

Wednesday – Sunny, with a high near 66. West wind 3 to 6 mph.

Wednesday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 47.

Thursday – A chance of showers after 2pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Thursday Night – A chance of showers. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 39. Chance of precipitation is 50%.

Friday – A chance of showers before 2pm. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday Night – Partly cloudy, with a low around 32.

Saturday – Partly sunny, with a high near 51.

Saturday Night – Mostly cloudy, with a low around 33.

Sunday – Partly sunny, with a high near 54.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.