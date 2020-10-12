Clarion Hospital Reports Eight New COVID-19 Cases

CLARION, Pa. (EYT) – Clarion Hospital has reported eight new positive Coronavirus tests since their last report.

Butler Health System released the following COVID-19 Update on Monday, October 12, 2020:

Clarion Hospital

Total tests thru 10/11/2020: 5,910

Test obtained at CH outdoor facility: 4,681

Positives: 151

Butler Memorial Hospital

Total tests thru 10/11/2020: 20,708

Tests obtained at BMH outdoor facility: 7,644

Positives: 335

Hospital Inpatients. As of 10/12/2020, 10:00 a.m.:

Clarion Hospital: 2 patient. 1 suspected. 1 confirmed. 1 ICU.

Butler Memorial Hospital: 1 patients. 0 suspected. 1 confirmed. 0 ICU.

PREVENTING TRANSMISSION OF THE VIRUS IS SIMPLE:

– Wear a mask.

– Wash your hands frequently.

– Don’t touch your face.

– Cover coughs and sneezes.

– Maintain a minimum distance of six feet from others.

– Practice good hygiene.

– If you feel sick, stay home.

Note: BHS reports its data only. PA DOH data and other sources may be different due to differences in data collection and format.

