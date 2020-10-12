Clarion University Designated National Guard-Friendly School

CLARION, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard Associations has designated Clarion University a PNGAS guard-friendly school.

The designation shows that Clarion’s learning environment is supportive of Pennsylvania Guard members and their families in pursuing post-secondary degrees.

Of the more than 480 schools eligible to receive Education Assistance Program funds, only 43 schools – including Clarion University – have earned PNGAS Guard-Friendly School designation. EAP is a state-funded program for members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

“Guardsmen have unique responsibilities that active duty troops and reservists do not have, and this creates different challenges for them when pursuing a degree,” said Brigadier General (Retired) George Schwartz, chair of the PNGAS Education Action Council.

“These schools have made a deliberate effort to be flexible, accommodating and supportive of Guardsmen-students and deserving of recognition.”

Clarion University has strived to meet the challenges Guardsmen may face.

“We offer programs on campus and online in order to meet both the operational and personal demands of our Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers,” said Dr. Daniel Smith, a Clarion University instructor and member of the Veterans Committee.

“Clarion University of Pennsylvania offers regionally accredited, nationally awarded online programs and support services to meet the needs of our Pennsylvania Guard members,” said Lynne Lander-Fleisher, director of Clarion Online.

For information about Clarion University’s veteran and military services, visit https://www.clarion.edu/admissions/veterans-and-military/.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.