 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Clarion University Designated National Guard-Friendly School

Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 12:10 AM

Posted by Aly Delp

Clarion University Founders HallCLARION, Pa. – The Pennsylvania National Guard Associations has designated Clarion University a PNGAS guard-friendly school.

The designation shows that Clarion’s learning environment is supportive of Pennsylvania Guard members and their families in pursuing post-secondary degrees.

Of the more than 480 schools eligible to receive Education Assistance Program funds, only 43 schools – including Clarion University – have earned PNGAS Guard-Friendly School designation. EAP is a state-funded program for members of the Pennsylvania National Guard.

“Guardsmen have unique responsibilities that active duty troops and reservists do not have, and this creates different challenges for them when pursuing a degree,” said Brigadier General (Retired) George Schwartz, chair of the PNGAS Education Action Council.

“These schools have made a deliberate effort to be flexible, accommodating and supportive of Guardsmen-students and deserving of recognition.”

NationalGuardFriently

Clarion University has strived to meet the challenges Guardsmen may face.

“We offer programs on campus and online in order to meet both the operational and personal demands of our Pennsylvania National Guard soldiers,” said Dr. Daniel Smith, a Clarion University instructor and member of the Veterans Committee.

“Clarion University of Pennsylvania offers regionally accredited, nationally awarded online programs and support services to meet the needs of our Pennsylvania Guard members,” said Lynne Lander-Fleisher, director of Clarion Online.

For information about Clarion University’s veteran and military services, visit https://www.clarion.edu/admissions/veterans-and-military/.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.