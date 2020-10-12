COVID-19 Backing Up Transfers to State Prison, State Now Scheduling Clarion Prisoners

SHIPPENVILLE, Pa. (EYT) – Approximately 12 inmates remain in the Clarion County Jail even though they were sentenced to terms at a state prison. The state prisons were declining to accept any new prisoners from county prisons because of an outbreak of COVID-19 in the state prison system.

“The state shut them down for a little bit, but they have re-opening dates scheduled,” said warden Jeff Hornberger following Thursday morning’s jail board meeting.

“It put us in a little backlog. There are 11 or 12 ready to go to state prison, but we do have scheduled dates to take them. We are in the green now. Things could change, but it’s a day-by-day thing.”

The Commonwealth does not reimburse county jails when they house state-prison-bound inmates, even when admission is delayed. Daily costs would include things like meals and medical expenses.

“Future state jail prisoners are not separated from Clarion inmates. We try to do our best, but we are a small jail,” continued Hornberger. “The last two that were sent to state jail were sentenced to Clarion for about a year and a half before they left.”

Two of the scheduled prison transfers were convicted of homicide.

According to Clarion County Sheriff Rex Munsee, the Sheriff’s Department is responsible for transporting prisoners to the state inmate input center at Greene State Correctional Institution. The inmates are then transferred to Camp Hill SCI for their next placement.

“When a prisoner is sentenced by the Clarion County Court of Common Pleas, it would take weeks before admitting someone to the state prison after the Court of Common Pleas had sentenced them. There is a lot of paperwork that has to be collected from the Probation Department and other departments.”

COVID-19 inmate testing must be done within 10 days before admittance to the state prison system is allowed.

COVID-19 was also a major reason not to allow work release programs at the Clarion County Jail. Several new inmates would be eligible for work release after the next sentencing court. Still, due to COVID-19 restrictions, the jail board on Thursday unanimously approved the program’s continuing shutdown.

“Without input from the jail’s doctor, I would prefer not to reopen the program,” said Clarion County Commissioner Ted Tharan.

The board will next review the work release program at the board’s November 12 meeting.

According to the warden’s September report at the meeting:

• The total budget used to date is $1.7 million of the total $2.65 million annual budget.

• The average daily population of inmates is 72.93, and as of October 7, 2020, there were 15 females and 55 males.

• During October, 1,143 inmates were seen by the counselor, seven inmates were under suicide watch, and the psychiatrist saw 23 inmates. The nurse saw 90 inmates, and Seneca Medical saw 90 inmates. There were also 13 misconduct reviews and six grievance reviews.

