Dixie Lee Gifford Flinchbaugh, 81, of Seneca, Pennsylvania and Citrus Hills, Florida, peacefully transitioned to eternal life on Saturday evening, October 10, 2020.

She was born on June 29, 1939 to Sherwood and Dora “Dolly” Acklin Gifford.

She married Harold “Sonny” L. Flinchbaugh at Grace Church on May 7, 1960. He preceded her in death on November 19, 2015.

Dixie was a life-long member of Grace United Methodist Church in Oil City. She was an excellent homemaker, returning to work in bookkeeping and loan operations after her children were raised.

She was an avid reader and card player, playing in several women’s card clubs throughout her life. Dixie was a Steeler fan and rooted for the “Irish” Notre Dame on Saturday afternoons. She enjoyed Sudoku puzzles, music, travel, bird watching and cookies. Dixie was also a dog lover and was never far from her miniature pinscher, “Sadie”.

Surviving are her children, Pamela Watkins and her husband, Rodney, of Seneca, PA and H. Scott Flinchbaugh of Citrus Hills, Florida. Also surviving are grandchildren, Robert “Robbie” Evans III and Eric Scott Evans; a great-grandson, Brayden Evans; Mindi Evans and family, special brothers-in-law and sister-in-laws, cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Dixie was predeceased by her parents, mother and father-in-law, Ralph and Edna Flinchbaugh, sisters Delores “Jeanne” Koons, Jan Mooney and Nancy Baker and one brother, Sherwood Gifford Jr.

Friends will be received at the Hile-Best Funeral Home, 2781 Rt. 257, Seneca, Cranberry Twp., from 11:00 a.m. – 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. A private family funeral service and committal service will follow Tuesday at Grace United Methodist Church with Pastor Byron Myers, church pastor, officiating. A dinner and celebration of Dixie’s life will be held at a later date. The family respectfully asks that masks be worn to visitation and service and that social distancing be maintained to protect those most vulnerable.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions be made to Aseracare Hospice Foundation at www.aseracare.org or the Seneca Rocks Audubon Society, PO Box 148, Clarion, PA 16214.

Special thanks to family friends, Jane Klinger and Tami Coovert as well as Hospice Nurses “Angels” Andrea Fox and Juliana Snelick from Ascera Care Hospice.

Online condolences may be sent by visiting www.hilebest.com.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.