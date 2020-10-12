Donald L. Deeter, 89, of Oil City, PA, died on Saturday October 10, 2020 at Titusville Healthcare and Rehab.

Born December 28, 1930 in Cooperstown, PA, he was the son of the late Grover & Maybell Overmoyer Deeter.

He was a veteran of the United States Army.

Don was married on May 7, 1976 to the former Janet P. Maxwell and she survives.

Mr. Deeter had worked for a sawmill and later as a truck driver for Klapec Trucking, retiring in 1992 after 20 years of service. He was a member of Pilgrim Holiness Church in Rocky Grove.

Don enjoyed working with plastic canvas, doing word searches and hunting and camping.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by the following children: Grover Deeter and his wife Nancy of Oil City, Steve Deeter and his wife Brenda of Franklin, Harold Deeter & his wife Dawn of Franklin, Wanda Stephens & her husband Sam of Franklin, James Deeter and Angela Zimmerman of Oil City, and Ronald Deeter of Oil City. Several grandchildren also survive.

The last surviving member of his immediate family, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Geraldine Matlock, Margarey Shay, and Irene Bergerdus.

There will be no viewing or visiation. Interment will be in Rynd Farm Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent at www.reinselfuneralhome.com.

