New Bethlehem Native Finds Niche With ‘Killer Stories’ Podcast

NEW BETHLEHEM, Pa. (EYT) – A New Bethlehem native has found a niche in developing “Killer Stories,” a true crime stories podcast.

Bobbie (Neiswonger) Holmes grew up in New Bethlehem and graduated from Redbank Valley High School in 2005. She and her husband moved to North Carolina in 2007 and then onto Utah in 2017.

While her day job has always kept her busy, Holmes said her love of true crime stories combined with her desire for a creative outlet led her to the podcast.

“I have a very artistic and creative side that I need to fulfill. I work full time as a dental hygienist, but I always have some sort of side gig.”

Holmes has done everything from painting pet portraits and making jewelry to doing makeup for weddings, but her most recent venture is something off the beaten path.

“I have always had an interest in true crime. I remember sneaking to watch dateline and unsolved mysteries at a young age,” she noted.

“Probably just within the last year, I got really into listening to podcasts. And of course, true crime genre is what I was drawn to. I became pretty knowledgeable about cases because I heard the popular ones over and over told by different people.”

After a while, a realization struck her.

“I thought to myself I could be the one telling these stories!”

Once she decided that she wanted to dip her toes in the world of podcasts, she began watching tutorials on YouTube and figured out the technical end of things on her own.

“I bought a microphone and used software on my computer to record and edit. Then, I have to upload the episodes to a hosting site that distributes them to all the podcast platforms. It’s pretty simple once you get the hang of it.”

Although she found the creation of the podcast fairly simple, some other aspects of her new “side gig” seemed a little more daunting.

“My biggest obstacle was choosing a name and logo. And promoting. Promoting myself on social media is a huge part of it. If no one knows about your podcast, then you aren’t going to get any listeners.”

She decided to reach out to her friends first, looking for suggestions, and that’s when “Killer Stories” was born.

“I thought Killer Stories was perfect and was shocked it wasn’t already used. So I jumped on it and created an account for every social media with that name before it got taken!”

For her logo, she started with just the podcast title, “Killer Stories,” and a skull, but then she was lucky enough to have a friend reach out with help.

“A friend of mine hooked me up with a graphic designer, and I had the vision of my face and the skull, and he brought it to life.”

According to Holmes, her content comes from any cases she finds particularly interesting or things the public should hear about. Sometimes, that even means stories that resonate with current events.

“This month is Domestic Violence Awareness month, so my upcoming episode is a physical abuse case that led to murder.”

She also recently covered a western Pennsylvania case that made national headlines nearly a decade ago.

“A few weeks ago, I covered Ed Gingerich, who was an Amish man in a community near Erie. He had paranoid schizophrenia that went untreated and ended up killing his wife and later killed himself. Suicide Awareness Day was September 10. I listed the suicide prevention hotline and made sure everyone knew that it offered free and confidential support.”

Along with her own interests and cases that resonate with current events, Holmes noted she also takes direction from her listeners.

“A lot of my episodes come from story suggestions from my listeners, which I enjoy because I get to research cases I’ve never heard of before, including international cases. I have listeners in over 32 countries.”

Overall, Holmes said her experience in the realm of podcasts has been a great addition to her life.

“I feel like I’ve found my niche.”

“Killer Stories” is available on Holmes’ website, killerstories.buzzsprout.com, and it can also be found on any major podcast platform, including Apple Podcast, Google Podcast, and Spotify.

