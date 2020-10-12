Missing Tionesta Woman Found Safe

TIONESTA BOROUGH, Pa. (EYT) – An 88-year-old Tionesta woman who was reported missing has been found safe.

According to Marienville-based State Police, 88-year-old Nancy Davis Day, of Tionesta, was located safe in South Carolina on Sunday, October 11.

Davis Day was reported missing around 10:11 a.m. on Saturday, October 10.

Police say Day left her residence on October 9, 2020, around 9:00 a.m. with intentions of going to Blacksburg, Virginia.

A family member reported that Day did not have a cell phone, and she had not contacted them since October 8, 2020.

Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.