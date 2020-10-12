 

Clarion Area Jobs

Community Partner

Want to post an ad on exploreClarion?

Contact us today at 814-297-8004 or email info@exploreClarion.com.

Free Classifieds

 
 
 
 
 
 

Brought to You By:
Haws Ricker Insurance Services

Local Sponsor Spotlight

Clarion U. SBDC: Resources for Small Businesses Affected by COVID-19

exploreClarion.com Contest Winners

 

Featured Local Job

More Featured Local Jobs

Click Here for More Jobs

Featured Local Event

 
 
 
 

Pa. Dept. of Health: Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Two New Cases Reported in Forest County

Monday, October 12, 2020 @ 12:10 PM

Posted by Aly Delp

coronavirus-4923544_1280HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 12, that there were 1,088 new cases, in addition to 1,166 new cases reported on Sunday, October 11 for a two-day total of 2,254 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 173,304.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 5 and October 11 is 239,484 with 9,117 positive cases. There were 23,061 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, October 11, and 18 new deaths reported for Monday, October 12 for a total of 8,368 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,044,706 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,187 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 12, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/12/20 – 1,088
10/11/20 – 1,166
10/10/20 – 1,742
10/09/20 – 1,380
10/08/20 – 1,376
10/07/20 – 1,309
10/06/20 – 1,036

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths
Armstrong  505 7 512 18
Butler  1250 23 1273 25
Clarion 158 6 164 3
Clearfield  363 5 368 7
Crawford  342 13 355 3
Elk 82 3 85 2
Forest  15 2 17 1
Indiana  854 21 875 14
Jefferson  131 6 137 3
McKean  72 6 78 2
Mercer  822 9 831 25
Venango  116 8 124 1
Warren  52 4 56 1


County Case Counts to Date

County Total Cases Negatives
Adams 939 17026
Allegheny 13362 187199
Armstrong 512 7762
Beaver 2049 21663
Bedford 295 4856
Berks 7819 54986
Blair 905 18994
Bradford 359 8658
Bucks 9366 105017
Butler 1273 24041
Cambria 755 25421
Cameron 8 479
Carbon 515 10151
Centre 3515 31819
Chester 7361 90130
Clarion 164 3561
Clearfield 368 8579
Clinton 227 4644
Columbia 1004 8932
Crawford 355 9185
Cumberland 2104 33463
Dauphin 4211 48717
Delaware 12159 117737
Elk 85 2685
Erie 1785 30365
Fayette 869 16843
Forest 17 846
Franklin 1900 22573
Fulton 60 1391
Greene 203 4778
Huntingdon 573 6969
Indiana 875 10063
Jefferson 137 3728
Juniata 201 2582
Lackawanna 2974 34500
Lancaster 8607 86485
Lawrence 628 8300
Lebanon 2362 21565
Lehigh 5981 64319
Luzerne 4426 49679
Lycoming 833 14502
McKean 78 4770
Mercer 831 12798
Mifflin 281 7298
Monroe 1875 24357
Montgomery 12841 159553
Montour 245 8123
Northampton 4864 59266
Northumberland 1276 12611
Perry 273 4504
Philadelphia 34293 298825
Pike 604 7180
Potter 37 1233
Schuylkill 1416 20923
Snyder 428 4173
Somerset 274 11124
Sullivan 15 637
Susquehanna 345 4889
Tioga 117 3842
Union 611 15081
Venango 124 5085
Warren 56 3751
Washington 1538 27206
Wayne 265 6909
Westmoreland 2904 46301
Wyoming 85 3029
York 5487 66045

County-specific information and a statewide map are available here.

Of the patients who have tested positive to date the age breakdown is as follows:

  • Approximately 1% are ages 0-4;
  • Nearly 2% are ages 5-12;
  • Nearly 5% are ages 13-18;
  • Nearly 14% are ages 19-24;
  • Nearly 36% are ages 25-49;
  • Approximately 21% are ages 50-64; and
  • Approximately 21% are ages 65 or older.

Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. More data is available here.

The department is seeing significant increases in the number of COVID-19 cases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. An alert was sent to healthcare providers about the changing COVID-19 case demographics, as there are more cases in younger age groups than in those 50-64 and 65+.

The following regions have seen significant increases among 19 to 24-year-olds in each month from April to present in October:

  • SW – Approximately 5 percent of cases in April to approximately 13 percent of cases so far in October;
  • SE – Nearly 5 percent of cases in April to nearly 18 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NE – 6 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NW – Nearly 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 21 percent of cases so far in October;
  • NC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 37 percent of cases so far in October; and
  • SC – Approximately 7 percent of cases in April to nearly 11 percent of cases so far in October.

In nursing and personal care homes, there are 23,953 resident cases of COVID-19, and 5,289 cases among employees, for a total of 29,242 at 1,007 distinct facilities in 61 counties. Out of our total deaths, 5,552 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities. A county breakdown can be found here.

Approximately 11,345 of the total cases are in health care workers.

For the latest information for individuals, families, businesses and schools, visit “Responding to COVID-19” on pa.gov.

Currently, all 67 counties are in the green phase of reopening.


Copyright © 2020 EYT Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.

Sports

Local and National Sports News
Sports
Sports Archive

Recipes

Recipes submitted by our Readers
Recipe of the Day Archive

cinema

local movie listings
Carmike Cinemas - Clarion Mall

Feedback

Have a suggestion?
We want to hear from you!
exploreClarion.com is Clarion County's #1 Source for Clarion, PA News and Information . For advertising information, call 814-297-8004.

Copyright © 2020 Explore Your Town, Inc. All rights reserved.
Any copying, redistribution or retransmission of the contents of this service without the express written consent of EYT Media Group, Inc. is expressly prohibited.