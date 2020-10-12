Pa. Dept. of Health: Six New COVID-19 Cases Reported in Clarion County, Two New Cases Reported in Forest County

HARRISBURG, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Department of Health today confirmed as of 12:00 a.m., October 12, that there were 1,088 new cases, in addition to 1,166 new cases reported on Sunday, October 11 for a two-day total of 2,254 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 173,304.

All 67 counties in Pennsylvania have cases of COVID-19.

The number of tests administered within the last 7 days between October 5 and October 11 is 239,484 with 9,117 positive cases. There were 23,061 test results reported to the department through 10 p.m., October 11. These results represent the total number of tests administered.

There were 6 new deaths reported Sunday, October 11, and 18 new deaths reported for Monday, October 12 for a total of 8,368 deaths attributed to COVID-19. A breakdown of deaths by county of residence is available here.

There are 2,044,706 patients who have tested negative to date.

There are 1,187 cases who have a positive viral antigen test and are considered probable cases and 647 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure.

The PA DOH is also reporting that as of noon, October 12, 81% of the patients have recovered.

New Statewide Positive Cases Last Seven Days

10/12/20 – 1,088

10/11/20 – 1,166

10/10/20 – 1,742

10/09/20 – 1,380

10/08/20 – 1,376

10/07/20 – 1,309

10/06/20 – 1,036

LOCAL REGION

County Previous Total New Cases Total Cases Deaths Armstrong 505 7 512 18 Butler 1250 23 1273 25 Clarion 158 6 164 3 Clearfield 363 5 368 7 Crawford 342 13 355 3 Elk 82 3 85 2 Forest 15 2 17 1 Indiana 854 21 875 14 Jefferson 131 6 137 3 McKean 72 6 78 2 Mercer 822 9 831 25 Venango 116 8 124 1 Warren 52 4 56 1





County Case Counts to Date